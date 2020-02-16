DARLINGTON — Wilson closed out the second quarter on a 12-2 run and outscored Darlington 11-1 in the third en route to the Tigers’ 20th victory of the season, a 55-27 win Feb. 12.
WHS also finishes as undefeated Region 6-4A champs at 10-0 and will await its first-round state playoff opponent next week.
Loyal McQueen led the way with a game-high 19 points, including five three-pointers. The Tigers sank eight shots from beyond the arc for the game.
Kayla Washington added 10 points for Wilson and four other players finished with at least five points each.
Shaniya Jackson and Sommer Joseph each scored eight points to lead the Falcons. Jackson’s seven points in the second quarter helped Darlington tie the game at 15-15 prior to the Tigers’ big runs.
The Falcons finished fifth in the region and will wait to see if they earn an at-large bid for the playoffs.
W 9 18 11 17 — 55
D 3 14 1 9 —27
WILSON (55)
Loyal McQueen 19, Kayla Washington 10, Dubose 7, Hayes 6, Bridges 6, Rogers 5, Johnson 2, J. Washington 2, Cameron 2, Foster 2.
DARLINGTON (27)
Jackson 8, Joseph 8, Mayze 5, Davis 2, Gee 2, Jones 2.
RECORDS: W 20-3, 10-0. D 12-11, 3-7.
