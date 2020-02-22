BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — After getting off to a hot start in Saturday’s 4A playoff game against Darlington, Marlboro County High School found itself trailing at the half.
“We just had to make some adjustments,” Bulldogs coach LaTroy Brace said. “They were handling our press and our zone pretty well. So we just put more pressure on the guards and tried to force them into some mistakes.”
The adjustment resulted in a 17-1 run in the third quarter that blew the game open and helped send MCHS into the third round with a 75-54 victory.
Marlboro will travel to A.C. Flora on Tuesday for a spot in the 4A lower state title game next weekend.
“We just adjusted from zone to man and made them take shots that they really didn’t want to take,” Brace said. “The second half was big for us, and I just thought we should turn up the aggressiveness.”
Marlboro outscored Darlington 20-9 in the third stanza and led by 20 at the start of the fourth. It was a dramatic shift from the way the second quarter had gone after the Falcons rallied to take a 26-23 lead at the break.
DHS outscored Marlboro 18-6 during the second period behind an 11-2 run, but Anthony Heilbronn’s squad was unable to handle the Bulldogs’ diamond press in the second half, he said.
“They went to a diamond press, and my guys with the youth we have, they just couldn’t handle it,” he said. “We couldn’t break the press, it forced turnovers and one thing led to another where we couldn’t score and it just snowballed.”
The victory marked the third this season for MCHS over Darlington, which finished the year at 18-10. Deuce Hudson led DHS with 13 points including 11 in the final quarter as the Falcons made a late charge. Qua’liek Lewis added 12 points and Daniel Perkins finished with 10.
Marlboro (20-7) had four players in double figures led by Ryan Dupree with 18. Janeik McCoy added 16 followed by Dre Scott with 15 and Wesley Brown chimed in with 11.
The Bulldogs started the game on fire from three-point range as five different players connected on treys. They led 17-6 at one point before Darlington made its second-quarter run.
D 8 18 9 19 — 54
MC 17 6 20 22 — 75
DARLINGTON (54)
Deuce Hudson 13, Qua’liek Lewis 12, Daniel Perkins 10, Scott 6, Williams 6, Bowens 4, Polk 2, Gary 2.
MARLBORO COUNTY (75)
Ryan Dupree 18, Janeik McCoy 16, Dre Scott 15, Wesley Brown 11, Oliver 5, C. Brown 4, Leviner 2, Alford 1.
RECORDS: D 18-10. MC 20-7.
NEXT GAMES: MCHS travels to A.C. Flora on Tuesday.
