MARION, S.C. — Maybe it was the weather, Marion coach Crasten Davis said, but his team came out a little bit cold against South Florence in Friday’s A&J Tournament matchup.
By the time the third quarter was over, however, the Swamp Foxes had definitely warmed up.
Marion, the top-ranked team in Class 3A in the latest coaches’ poll, used a 29-4 run in the third quarter to beat South Florence 64-30 and advance to today’s title game.
The Swamp Foxes (11-0) will face Hartsville (6-3) for the tourney crown.
“We were able to get some turnovers and some easy baskets, and I think after that we were able to get a couple jump shots to go in as well,” Davis said of his squad’s third-quarter performance. “With them running their 3-2 (zone), we had to offset that a little bit and get in the gaps. Once we did that, we were able to swing to the open girls and they knocked down shots.
“I think that minor adjustment was one of the reasons that we started getting open shots.”
The Swamp Foxes also got balanced scoring as six different players scored six points or more. Kimmie Barnes led the way with 14, nine of which came in the third. Yazmie Howard added nine while Tonaja Lester, Mariah Moody and Destiny Allen had eight apiece.
Albany Wilson scored 15 of South Florence’s points and Sarah Holland added six on a pair of three-pointers in the first quarter. The Bruins were down just 10 points at the half, and turned in a strong second quarter leading into the break.
“That’s been the story with these tougher teams,” SFHS coach Jeff Bley said. “Wilson the other night, we played them tooth-and-nail and in the third quarter — it’s like we come out after the half and we’re sleepwalking.
“We didn’t respond to their intensity.”
Earlier in the day, Hartsville made quick work of Conway in a 59-22 rout as the Red Foxes cruised into the championship game. HHS outscored the Tigers 21-2 in the opening quarter and led 37-7 at the break.
Ameonta Sutton led the charge offensively with a game-high 19 points. She connected four three-pointers in the game.
Jazolyn Pendegrass followed with 16 points and also had four treys. She sank three of them in the second quarter.
“At the end of the day, it’s about trying to get better during the holiday break,” Red Foxes coach Justin Johnson said. “I thought in the third quarter, we started to play the kind of basketball we wanted to play. I wasn’t too happy about that first-half performance, but we’re starting to make steps in the right direction.”
In the opening game, Marlboro County defeated Trinity-Byrnes 53-38. The Bulldogs will play Conway today at 3:30 p.m. The Titans will face South Florence at 2 p.m.
SF 10 8 4 8 — 30
M 18 10 29 7 — 64
SOUTH FLORENCE (30)
Albany Wilson 15, Holland 6, Snow 4, Evans 3, Borden 2.
MARION (64)
Kimmie Barnes 14, Howard 9, Lester 8, Moody 8, Allen 8, P. Davis 6, K. Davis 4, Rogers 4, Buey 3.
RECORDS: M 11-0. SF 1-5
NEXT GAMES: South will face Trinity-Byrnes today at 2 p.m. at Marion High School on the final day of the A&J Tournament. Marion plays Hartsville at 5 p.m. for the championship.
Hartsville 59
Conway 22
C 2 5 4 11 — 22
H 21 16 14 8 — 59
HARTSVILLE (59)
Ameonta Sutton 19, Jazolyn Pendergrass 16, Thomas 8, Hudson 7, Knox 6, Benjamin 4.
RECORD: H 6-3
NEXT GAME: Hartsville will face Marion today at 5 p.m. for the A&J Tournament title.
