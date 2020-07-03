FLORENCE, S.C. — For perhaps the first time this season, Florence found itself facing adversity against Sumter on Thursday at American Legion Field.
The Post 1 offense, which had scored at least eight runs in every game prior, wasn’t its usual self and managed just two runs on four hits, two of which didn’t leave the infield.
Fortunately for Derick Urquhart’s squad, the pitching staff was on point all night — especially when it was needed most.
Anthony Hopkins, Noah Skeen and Thomas Skipper combined on a three-hit shutout, with Skipper working out of a seventh-inning jam to secure a 2-0 victory.
The win stretched Post 1’s unbeaten streak to six games to start the 2020 independent season. Florence was scheduled to open league play Friday against Dalzell-Shaw in the opening game of a doubleheader.
“Pitching was outstanding — all three of them,” Urquhart said. “I know we had a little adversity there in the last inning, but Skipper got us back out of it. But Hopkins, Skeen and Skipper were outstanding.
“…That’s the first opportunity we’ve had with Skipper kind of as our closer to see him in that save situation.”
Hopkins went four innings and allowed just one hit with one walk and seven strikeouts. He struck out the side in the fourth to finish off his night and gave way to Skeen, who tossed two scoreless innings of his own before running into a jam in the top of the seventh.
A leadoff single and a walk gave Sumter new life and Urquhart turned to Skipper. After a passed ball moved both runners into scoring position with no outs, Skipper settled in and retired three of the next four batters he faced — including a pair of strikeouts to finish off the game.
“We needed to get that first out,” Urquhart said of the inning. “But he got that first guy, walked the next one, but then settled down and got those last two outs. That’s what you want out of your closer.
“It was probably good to face a little adversity like that early on to kind of test them. We as a coaching staff learned a little bit about some guys today and what guys can do in certain roles, both offensively and pitching.”
For the first time this year, though, Urquhart was not pleased with his team’s offensive approach.
“Extremely disappointed in our offense today,” he said. “I don’t know if our hitters … if we weren’t ready to play. That was a really bad performance by our offense and I’m really disappointed. I encouraged them to get out here a littler early (Friday) and get some extra work in and get focused because we can’t have that. That was unacceptable tonight.
“…To me it was the strikeouts; the infield popups; it was just bad at-bats. If we had four hits and we were making line drives at people, that’s a different story. But we weren’t making good contact.”
Even so, Post 1 was able to capitalize on free passes and a key miscue by the P-15’s. Noah Carter scored both runs as he led off the bottom of the second and the fourth by getting on base via a hit by pitch.
He came around to score the first run of the evening on an RBI groundout by Hunter Herlong that gave Florence the lead. A throwing error on a pickoff attempt in the fourth accounted for the other run scoring.
Otherwise, Post 1 managed little against Sumter’s hurlers. Starter J.T. Stanley allowed one run on two hits with three punchouts while Seth Posey went two innings and allowed two hits and no earned runs.
John Kolb also turned in a perfect inning for the P-15’s.
S.B. Ducom led Sumter with two hits, including a first-inning double. Brandon Arnold had the other knock for Sumter on an infield single in the fifth.
D.P. Pendergrass had a bunt single for Post 1 as did Korique Rainey. Caleb Oakley and Kody Hanna recorded the other base hits for Florence.
