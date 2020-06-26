FLORENCE, S.C. – Even the weather can’t cool off Post 1’s offense.
Florence’s opening week of the S.C. American League season already saw one game get wiped out because of rain, and was in danger of another Thursday following a heavy downpour that morning.
But the sun came out eventually and so did Post 1’s bats – to the tune of 12 runs and 10 hits.
D.P. Pendergrass and Korique Rainey drove in three runs apiece while Anthony Hopkins and Hunter Herlong combined on a two-hitter in Florence’s 12-2 victory over Lancaster Post 31 in six innings at American Legion Field.
Post 1 (2-0) was scheduled to travel to Sumter on Friday before returning home to face Rock Hill in a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 2 p.m.
“I thought tonight (we had) all three facets of the game going,” coach Derick Urquhart said. “We swung it extremely well; we pitched really well and our defense, considering the conditions tonight that were less than ideal with all the rain we’ve had, I was very, very pleased with how we played.”
Florence’s defense was flawless behind Hopkins and Herlong, and an opportunistic offense took advantage of five miscues by Lancaster to plate six unearned runs.
“Two hits aren’t going to win you many ballgames,” Post 31 coach Jimmy Jackson said. “We pitched a little bit better tonight than we did in Lancaster, but the five errors – you can’t give those guys that many bases. They’re going to make you hurt because they’re a really good hitting team and they do a great job of taking advantage of your mistakes.”
Florence’s big night began in the second when it plated four runs. Owen Taylor led off with a double and Rainey followed with his first hit of the night – an RBI single. Pendergrass brought home another run on a fielder’s choice hit to the outfield, and two more runs came around on a pair of Lancaster errors next batter.
Post 1 added three more runs in the fourth, including two on Pendergrass’ RBI single, and finished the game off by scoring five runs across the final two innings. Rainey, whose base hit started the scoring, also ended it in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run single of his own.
In all, seven different players collected hits for Florence and everyone in the starting lineup reached base at one point.
“The starting nine were good and even the guys who got in at the end of the game found ways to reach base,” Urquhart said. “Especially that last inning when we had five straight pinch-hitters. They found ways to get on and that’s what we wanted. We wanted to come out and get a good lead and get everybody comfortable and some playing time – especially the hitters.”
Pendergrass and Caleb Oakley scored a pair of runs each and Oakley was on base three times via two walks and a hit by pitch. McIver Wallace had two hits for Florence and scored once while George Derrick Floyd and Nik Mezzarotte each had RBI singles.
Post 1 managed to get 16 different players to the plate, but needed just two on the mound. Hopkins allowed just four baserunners in 3 2/3 innings of work, and his only blemish came via a Zane Cook solo homer to lead off the fourth inning. He walked two and struck out five, including four looking.
Herlong went the final 2 1/3 innings and allowed just one run on one hit as well. Tyler Vespe began the top of the fifth with a leadoff single and eventually came around to score. He raced across home plate as both he and Zack Santner pulled off a delayed double steal to plate Post 31’s only other run of the contest.
Santner walked twice for Lancaster as the only Post 31 player to reach base multiple times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.