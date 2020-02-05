Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... CAPE FEAR AT WILLIAM O HUSKE LOCK AND DAM 3 AFFECTING BLADEN COUNTY NC CAPE FEAR AT ELIZABETHTOWN AFFECTING BLADEN COUNTY NC LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY. * FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 7:00 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 6.89 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 12.8 FEET BY SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 13.0 FEET...FLOODWATERS SPILL OVER INTO ALL YARDS OF RESIDENCES ON CREEKSIDE DRIVE, CROOKED CREEK DRIVE AND EAST BLACK CREEK ROAD. THE CREEK SPILLS OVER ITS BANKS OFF HIGHWAY 327 IN THE COUNTRY CLUB OF SOUTH CAROLINA. FLOODWATERS AFFECT SOME YARDS OF RESIDENCES IN THE COUNTRY CLUB OF SOUTH CAROLINA. &&