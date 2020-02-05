FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University baseball coach Art Inabinet has likely been in more than a few games where a couple of key calls didn’t go his team’s way.
But Wednesday’s game against the University of Mount Olive likely still ranks pretty high in terms of frustrating endings.
Three big plays across the final 2½ innings wound up going against the Patriots, including a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning being ruled a foul ball.
The result was a 10-9, 10-inning loss as FMU fell to 2-2 on the young season.
“The (home plate umpire) thought it was foul and we thought it was fair,” Inabinet said of Tanner Wakefield’s big knock down the left field line. “That’s the way it goes sometimes. It just seemed like several went against us tonight, but it is what it is and we’ll go on to the next one.”
Wakefield’s blast would have put FMU up 10-8 with an inning to go, but it was ruled to have curved foul. The Patriots did eventually score, but the negated extra run proved pivotal.
It was a reversal of fortune for FMU in the ninth as Jack Casbarro’s blooper down the third base line was ruled to have landed fair and he wound up all the way on third as Mount Olive tied the score moments later and sent the game into extra innings.
Joe Mason’s solo homer in the top of the 10th gave the Trojans the lead, and the final call that went against Francis Marion sealed the one-run victory.
Bill Hanna reached on an error and made it to third with two outs when Austin Moore’s bouncer to first was ruled foul as well, negating the tying run. The Trojans got out of the inning for the victory.
It was a tough ending considering the Patriots rallied from a 7-3 deficit at one point. FMU led 3-2 when a five-run fifth inning (highlighted by a three-run homer from Mason) put the Trojans on top.
Even so, Francis Marion was able to take advantage of some wildness by the UMO pitching staff in the sixth – turning four walks, a hit by pitch, a wild pitch and a two-run hit by Sam Stonskas into five runs of its own for an 8-7 lead.
“I’m proud of the guys. They played well and they played hard,” Inabinet said. “But I didn’t feel like we got the big hit at any point. We had guys out there late in the game and we never got that big hit to win the game. That was the difference, they did.”
Most of FMU’s big hits came in the first inning when the Patriots strung together four straight knocks and had a sacrifice fly to go up 3-0. Todd Mattox had the big swing with an RBI double.
FMU got a lot of early looks at some arms in its bullpen, as both teams did, but also got four quality innings from starter Daniel Twitty. He allowed two runs on three hits with six strikeouts.
“Daniel throws a nice 12 to six curveball,” Inabinet said. “He didn’t give away a whole lot tonight and they really struggled with his breaking ball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.