Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — After struggling through a three-game losing streak in which it gave up a combined 108 points, the West Florence High School defense has righted the ship the last two weeks.
The Knights have allowed a combined 20 points in two victories — but will likely face their stiffest challenge since then as they travel to Myrtle Beach today to take on Carolina Forest at 7:30 p.m.
“They’ve responded well to coaching,” WFHS coach Jody Jenerette said of his defensive unit. “They’re doing everything right, and we’re starting to get healthy. (Linebacker) George Floyd is finally starting to get healthy and that makes us a lot better without a doubt. Plus we’ve been able to plug a few guys in here or there that we feel will help us out the rest of the way on defense.
“It’s really about the kids buying into what we’re doing.”
West (5-3) will need a strong defensive effort against the Panthers (6-1), who are averaging 46.1 points per contest. CFHS has been held to under 37 points just once this season when it scored 28 in a loss to Myrtle Beach.
“They’re very good and obviously very well coached,” Jenerette said. “It begins and ends with the quarterback (Mason) Garcia. He’s a super-talented player and the running back (David) Legette is also very good — he’s shifty and has a lot of top-end speed. One of the better things they have going for them to me is the offensive line. They’re unheralded, but they’re physical and get off the ball.
“There’s a reason Garcia is always upright and Legette is always getting yards.”
Garcia has thrown for 1,349 yards and 11 touchdowns while Legette has 10 scores and 528 yards rushing. Josh Murphy leads the receiving corps with 23 catches for 502 yards and three TDs.
“We’ve got to stop the run first and foremost,” Jenerette said. “But then they can also throw it, so it’s kind of a catch-22. But we’ll get out there and line up and see what we can do.”
The Knights’ offense has also been solid as well as of late. West has scored at least 24 points in its last three games, led by running back Terry McKithen who sits atop the Pee Dee with 1,221 yards and 14 scores.
“We’ve had a good week and I think we’re ready to go over there and compete, but it’s going to be one of those games where hopefully we can run the ball, hold on to it, milk the clock and make it a fourth-quarter game,” Jenerette said.
That won’t be easy against an equally stout Carolina Forest defense. Outside of the 43 points Myrtle Beach scored on them earlier in the year, the Panthers have allowed just 40 points in their other six games combined.
“It’s kind of going to be the same keys for us as it is them,” Jenerette said. “We’re going to have to protect our quarterback and not put everything on Hale’s (Emerson) shoulders. We’ve got to be able to get some push with the offensive line and hopefully Terry can get some yards here and there and we can control the clock.”
It will be a key region tilt for the Knights, who are 2-1 in Region 6-5A with the Panthers and rival South Florence Bruins left on the schedule. CFHS sits atop the region at 3-0 alongside Conway. Those teams will meet in the regular-season finale next week.
