FLORENCE, S.C. — On Tuesday, it was Takayla Borden leading the way for the South Florence girls’ basketball team.
On Friday, it was Lashanti Evans’ time to shine.
The Bruins’ attack is becoming more balanced just in time for region play, and coach Jeff Bley is looking for that trend to continue.
Evans’ 18 points paced three SFHS players in double figures against Conway as South got out to a big lead early and cruised to a 53-34 victory in its Region 6-5A opener.
“Lashanti stepped up tonight,” Bley said. “It was T.K. the other night. Albany (Wilson) is going to be Albany, but we’re definitely going to need everyone to step up, especially now in region time.”
The Bruins got that Friday as Wilson and Jazz Lyde finished with 10 points each to follow Evans’ big night. Lyde scored all of her points in the first half as South built a 30-10 lead at one point and led by 21 at the break.
“We talked about it before the game and that was just playing better team ball,” Bley said. “On Tuesday night, we were a little greedy and took some bad shots, but tonight was a lot better with that.”
Evans had eight points in the first half, but caught fire in the third quarter. She scored eight more points, including four of the Bruins' first eight buckets as South built its lead up to 29 at one point. They led by 27 entering the final stanza.
Defense was a big reason why. After starting off in man, South switched back to its zone and was able to create a number of fast-break opportunities.
“The second half, we went back to man because we’re going to have to work on it,” Bley said. “We’re going to have to pressure teams to turn the ball over and get us some easier opportunities to score.
“It didn’t look too bad in the second half, but we still have to work on it. The zone looked good and created a lot of opportunities on the other end for us.”
Wilson and Lyde finished with eight and seven rebounds, respectively, for SFHS and Borden pulled down seven as well to go along with her six points.
Tiashia Wall was the lone Tigers player that the Bruins weren’t able to keep in check. She finished with a game-high 19 points including a trio of three-pointers in the second half.
C 5 8 11 10 – 34
SF 16 18 17 2 – 53
CONWAY (34)
Tiashia Wall 19, Richardson 4, A. Grady 2, Blue 2, Rush 2, Rabon 2, T. Grady 2.
SOUTH FLORENCE (53)
Lashanti Evans 18, Albany Wilson 10, Jazz Lyde 10, Broden 6, Holland 5, Snow 4.
RECORD: SF 4-6, 1-0 Region 6-5A
NEXT GAME: South Florence hosts Marion today.
