GREENWOOD, SC – Lander University scored a pair of goals in a nine-minute span midway through the first half and won 2-0 over previously undefeated Francis Marion on Saturday night.

The Patriots are ranked seventh in NCAA Division II.

Francis Marion dips to 5-1-1 overall and 0-1-0 in the Peach Belt Conference and ends its recent three-match road swing with a win, tie, and loss.

The Patriots will return home to host Barton on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on Hartzler Soccer Field.

FMU outshot the Bearcats 9-8, and led 4-3 in shots on goal, while both teams managed two corner kicks.  Francis Marion junior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco registered one save, while Lander keeper Jacob Withers tallied four.

Robbie Young gave Lander (5-1-1, 1-0-0) a 1-0 advantage with an unassisted score at the 24:55 mark. Jed Smith doubled the margin to 2-0 when he headed in a corner kick by Oakley Hanger at 33:52.

A Patriot free kick with 13:40 remaining sailed into the 6-yard box, but no Francis Marion player was able to get a foot on it.

Sophomore Nestor Nunez led Francis Marion with three shots.

Coker 4

Catawba 0

HARTSVILLE -- Christian Provenzano scored two goals for the Cobras, and Markos Touroukis and Quadarius Grate added the others. Each of Coker's goals were scored in the second half.

Coker is now 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the South Atlantic Conference.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Mars Hill 3

Coker 0

HARTSVILLE -- The Cobras lost by scores of 25-14, 25-20 and 25-17 and their record dropped to 4-9 and 1-8.

Scott covers prep sports, takes action photos and produces videos.

