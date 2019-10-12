BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Marshall Brown rushed for 244 yards and four touchdowns Friday as the Eagles upset SCISA Class 2A’s top-ranked Cavaliers 52-41.
The Eagles outscored the Cavaliers 33-20 in the second half after trailing 21-19.
Robert E. Lee quarterback Jet Smith, meanwhile, scored three rushing touchdowns and passed for two more.
FCS 0 19 14 19 — 52
REL 7 14 6 14 — 41
FIRST QUARTER
REL — Jet Smith 6 run (Erin Watson kick), 11:18.
SECOND QUARTER
FCS — Andre Aikens 20 run (Cameron White kick), 10:43.
REL — Keaton Price 48 pass from Smith (Watson kick), 9:51.
FCS — Marshall Brown 24 run (kick fail), 8:38.
REL — Smith 1 run (E.Watson kick), 4:39.
FCS — Brown 3 run (run faield), :34.
THIRD QUARTER
FCS — Brown 33 run (run failed), 9:32.
REL — Matt Johnson 80 pass from Smith (kick failed), 2:28.
FCS — Jack McFadden 70 kickoff (Ethan kelly pass from Robbie Jordan), 2:14.
FOURTH QUARTER
FCS — McFadden 15 pass from Jordan(run faield), 9:32.
FCS — Aikens 13 run (White kick), 9:14.
REL — Drew Watson 39 pass from Smith (E.Watson kick), 8:55.
REL — Smith 1 run ( E.Watson kick), 5:59.
FCS — Brown 44 run (Pass failed), 2:36.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — FCS: Marshall Brown 30-244.
RECORDS: FCS 5-3, 3-0 SCISA Region 1-2A. REL 7-1, 2-1 SCISA Region 1-2A.
NEXT GAME: FCS will host Dillon Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday. REL will travel to Carolina Academy at 7:30 p.m.
Hartsville 21 Marlboro County 3
KELLEYTOWN — Hartsville’s J’Shawn Anderson had touchdown runs of 38 and 20 yards Friday in the Red Foxes’ 21-3 victory over Marlboro County.
Teammate D.P. Pendergrass caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Owen Taylor.
The Red Foxes’ defense had three fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter.
Zach Rogers opened the game with a 25-yard field goal for Marlboro County in first quarter.
Hartsville (4-3, 1-1 Region 6-4A) will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Wilson at Memorial Stadium in Florence.
The Bulldogs (1-6, 0-2 Region 6-4A) and will visit Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
MC 3 0 0 0 — 3
H 7 0 14 0 — 21
FIRST QUARTER
MC — Zach Rogers 25 FG, 6:00.
H — J’Shawn Anderson 38 run (Leland Saxton kick), 3:00.
THIRD QUARTER
H —Anderson 20 run (Leland kick), 11:00.
H — D.P Pendergrass 23 pass from Owen Taylor (Leland Kick), 3:00.
Trinity-Byrnes 48 Williamsburg Academy 13
KINGSTREE — Trinity-Byrnes’ Reggion Bennett rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns, and teammate Nick Jones caught two TD passes.
Ken Kellahan passed for a TD for the Stallions.
TB 27 14 0 7 — 48
WA 0 6 7 0— 13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — TB: Reggion Bennett 7-187.
RECORDS: TB: 7-2, 2-0 SCISA Region 2-2A. WA 5-4, 1-3 SCISA Region 2-2A.
NEXT GAME: TB will host Greenwood Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday. WA will host Pee Dee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Dillon 51 Loris 20
DILLON — Dillon’s Jay Lester passed for 323 yards and four touchdowns and had 80 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Teammate Bobo McKinnon caught two TD passes.
L 0 7 6 7 — 20
D 12 31 7 0 — 51
FIRST QUARTER
D — Jay Lester 1 run (kick failed), 8:34.
D — Lester 1 run (kick failed), 5:37.
SECOND QUARTER
D — Bobo McKinnon 97 pass from Lester (pass failed), 11:59.
D — Nigel George 8 run (Patel Kick), 9:20.
D — Nemo Squire 27 run (Patel kick), 7:08.
D — McKinnon 56 pass from Lester (kick failed), 2:08.
L — Brain Faircloth 16 run (Ridge Kidder kick), :36.
D- Cadonis Ladson 51 pass from Lester (kick failed), :12.
THIRD QUARTER
D — Avery Dingle 34 pass from Lester (Patel kick), 3:33.
L — Quan Soles 75 run (Kidder kick), 1:45.
FOURTH QUARTER
L — Azavein Clifton 6 run (Kidder kick).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — D: Jay Lester 7-80. L: Quan Soles 22-158.
PASSING — D: Lester 11-14-323-4.
RECORDS: D: 6-0, 2-0 Region 6-3A.
NEXT GAME: Dillon will travel to Aynor at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Myrtle Beach 67 Darlington 0
MYRTLE BEACH — Darlington was outscored 46-0 in the first half at Myrtle Beach in Region 6-4A action.
Darlington (0-7, 0-2 Region 6-4A) and will host North Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lake City 34 Cheraw 20
LAKE CITY — Lake City’s Hilshon Bailey passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 78 yards and another TD.
Teammate Shamontae Harrison had 130 yards receiving and two touchdowns while Avery Harrison added 130 yards on the ground with a touchdown.
Jalen Coit, Tyson Hall and Reggie Davis had touchdowns for Cheraw.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — LC: Avery Harrison 17-134; Bailey 9-78.
PASSING — LC: Hilshon Bailey 10-14-288.
RECEIVING — LC: Shamontae Burgess 4-130.
RECORDS: LC: 4-2, 2-0 Region 6-3A. C: 4-3, 0-2 Region 6-3A.
NEXT GAME: Lake City will travel to Marion at 7:30 p.m. Cheraw will travel to Loris at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Carolina Academy 48 The King’s Academy 7
FLORENCE — Carolina Academy’s Austin Brown rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Teammate Cade Castles passed for 78 yards and two scores of his own.
The King’s Academy’s Garrison Fields rushed for the Lions’ lone score.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CA: Austin Brown 11-90.
PASSING — CA: Cade Castles 5-7-78.
RECEIVING — CA: Matt Joye 3-32; Matt Gaskins 1-42.
RECORDS: CA: 7-0, 3-0 SCISA Region 1-A. TKA: 0-6, 0-3 SCISA Region 1-A.
NEXT GAME: TKA will travel to Thomas Sumter at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Carolina Academy will host REL at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Mullins 18 Johnsonville 16
MULLINS — Mullins’ Russell Dowley returned a fumble for a touchdown to make it 18-0 late in the first half, and that was the difference.
Isaac Hemingway scored the game’s first two TDs for the Auctioneers.
In the second half, it was all Johnsonville with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Tyraun Chandler to Quez Lewis and an Isiah Brown reception on a two-point conversion to make it 18-8.
In the fourth quarter, Chandler connected with Lewis again to cut the Aucs’ lead to 18-16.
J 0 0 8 8 — 16
M 18 0 0 0 — 18
RECORDS: M: 5-2, 4-0 Region 7-2A. J: 1-5, 1-3 Region 7-2A.
NEXT GAME: Mullins will host Hannah-Pamplico at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Johnsonville will host Carvers Bay at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
East Clarendon 33 Latta 3
TURBEVILLE — East Clarendon’s Tyjhai Calvin had two rushing touchdowns and a fumble return for a touchdown.
Teammates Chase Eaddy and Marques Webb also scored TDs for the Wolverines.
L 0 3 0 0 — 3
EC 0 14 19 0 — 33
SECOND QUARTER
EC — Tyjhai Calvin 3 run (Kylar Odom kick), 6:00.
L — FG, 2:00.
EC — Marques Webb 15 run (Odom kick), 2:00.
THIRD QUARTER
EC — Chase Eaddy 5 run (Odom kick), 7:00.
EC — Calvin fumble return (Odom return), 6:00.
EC — Calvin 25 run (Odom kick), 3:00.
RECORDS: EC: 4-3, 2-2 Region 7-2A. L 3-4, 2-2 Region 7-2A.
NEXT GAME: EC will travel to Kingstree at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Latta will travel to Andrews at 7:30 p.m Friday.
Blacksburg 28 McBee 21
BLACKSBURG — McBee’s Elijah Williams, Eli Powell, and Jahiem Wright each had a touchdown.
Zach Painter touchdown pass to Marcus Dewberry with 1:10 left gave Blacksburg a 28-21 lead.
M 0 7 14 0 — 21
H 7 0 7 14 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
B — Malachi Tate 64 pass to Zach Painter (kick good), 1:57.
SECOND QUARTER
M —Eli Powell 2 run (kick good), 3:41.
THIRD QUARTER
M — Jahiem Wright 62 run (kick good), 7:28.
M — Elijah Williams 8 pass from Trevor Trull (kick good), 2:51.
B — Zach Painter 73 run (kick good), :05.
FOURTH QUARTER
B — John Ferguson 12 pass from Painter (kick good), 11:30.
B— Marcus Dewberry 5 pass from Painter ( run good), 1:10.
RECORDS: M 0-7.
NEXT GAME: McBee will host Great Falls at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Green Sea Floyds 62 Timmonsville 8
GREEN SEA — Tim Washington caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Christian Taylor for Timmonsville’s lone score.
Timmonsville (2-5) will visit Lamar at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Aynor 51 Marion 29
AYNOR — Aynor pulled away in the second half against the Swamp Foxes.
Lake View 54 Charleston M&S 0
LAKE VIEW — Lake View’s Ja’Correus Ford rushed for 95 yards and three touchdowns.
Teammate Adarrian Dawkins passed for 94 and two TDs.
CMS 0 0 0 0 — 0
LV 27 14 7 6 — 54
FIRST QUARTER
LV — Ja’Correus Ford 66 run (Raejon Rogers kick), 11:04.
LV — Ford 11 run (Rogers kick), 7:03.
LV —JaMontrell Waters 26 pass from Adarrian Dawkins (Rogers kick), 4:45.
LV — Tyson Monroe 37 fumble return (Rogers kick), 3:47.
SECOND QUARTER
LV — Jiqyle Reaves 27 pass from Dawkins (Rogers kick), 7:33.
LV — Micheal McInnis 37 run (Rogers kick), 4:14.
THIRD QUARTER
LV — Treyvon Bellmon 8 run (Rogers kick), 3:32.
FOURTH QUARTER
LV — Marvin Gordon 29 run (kick failed), 4:28.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — LV: Ja’Correus Ford 3-95.
PASSING — Adarrian Dawkins 4-6-94.
RECORDS: LV 5-3.
NEXT GAME: Lake View will host Green Sea Floyds at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Laurence Manning 20 Cardinal Newman 9
MANNING — Laurence Manning’s Burgess Jordan passed for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Gabe Harris caught both.
Teammate Wyatt Rowland rushed for 117 yards on nine carries.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — LMA: Wyatt Rowland 9-117; Trey Sharpe 9-93; Nolan Osteen 11-41; Burgess Jordan 7-25.
PASSING — LMA: Jordan 6-12-96-2.
RECEIVING — LMA: Gabe Harris 5-91.
RECORDS: LMA 7-0, 6-0 SCISA 3A.
NEXT GAME: LMA will travel to Hammond at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Pee Dee Academy 44 Thomas Sumter 6
MULLINS — Pee Dee Academy’s Kyle Zeman rushed for two touchdowns and kicked a 34-yard field goal.
Teammate Caleb Okaley ran for a TD and caught a TD pass.
TSA 0 0 0 6 — 6
PDA 17 20 7 0 — 44
FIRST QUARTER
PDA — Kyle Zeman 34 FG.
PDA — Caleb Oakley 39 pass from Hudson Spivey (Zeman kick).
PDA — Coleby Sinclair 18 run (Zeman kick).
SECOND QUARTER
PDA — Zeman 30 run (Zeman kick).
PDA — Colton Caudler 49 punt return (Zeman kick).
PDA — Oakley 3 run (kick failed).
THIRD QUARTER
PDA — Zeman 18 run (Drew Singletary kick).
RECORDS: PDA 4-2, 3-0 SCISA Region 1-A
NEXT GAME: PDA will travel to Williamsburg Academy at 7:30 p.m.
Dillon Christian 50 Christian Academy 0
DILLON — Dillon Christian’s Trent Johnson passed for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
The Warriors’ defense allowed minus-29 yards. Dillon Christian had 371 yards of offense.
CA 0 0 0 0 — 0
DCS 13 23 7 7 — 50
FIRST QUARTER
DCS — Adam Norman 9 pass from Trent Johnson (Josh Brown kick), 6:16.
DCS — Norman 87 pass from Johnson (kick failed), 2:39.
SECOND QUARTER
DCS — Phillip Campbell 9 run (kick failed), 11:53.
DCS — Logan Jones 32 run (Brown kick), 8:47.
DCS —Safety, 7:35.
DCS — Jones 29 run (run good), 5:52.
THIRD QUARTER
DCS — Norman 57 run (Brown kick), 5:47.
FOURTH QUARTER
DCS — Cooper Lane 4 run (Brown kick), 3:12.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — DCS: Phillip Campbell 7-98.
PASSING — DCS: Trent Johnson 3-3-106-2.
RECEIVING — DCS: Adam Norman 2-96.
RECORDS: DCS:3-4, 2-1 SCISA 1-A.
NEXT GAME: DCS will travel to Florence Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Manning 27 Georgetown 14
GEORGETOWN — Manning’s Caleb Wright ran for two touchdowns.
Teammate Don Hilton caught a 69-yard TD pass and Demetrick Taylor returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.
North Central 24 Chesterfield 19
CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield’s James McBride had a rushing touchdown and Jalen Thompson caught a TD pass.
Brody Tarleton had two field goals for the Golden Rams.
Chesterfield (2-5, 1-3 Region 4-2A) will visit Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lee Central 57 Lewisville 28
BISHOPVILLE — Lee Central’s Naquan Peeples rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate Jaylan McCray rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown while Edward Benjamin added 102 yards and four TDs.
Andrews 41 Kingstree 20
KINGSTREE — Kingstree’s Kavon McBride had two rushing touchdowns and Jadan Swinton added a touchdown.
The Jaguars (1-5, 1-3 in Region 7-2A) will host East Clarendon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
