FLORENCE, S.C. — Derek Howard has a 24-hour celebration policy.
Any win — including the big ones — are thought about for the Saturday following Friday night victories, and then quickly put on the back burner.
It’s not a hard to policy to follow this time of year given the Tigers’ region.
A week after toppling previously unbeaten North Myrtle Beach, Howard and company welcome perennial 4A power Hartsville to Memorial Stadium on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. showdown.
“The kids worked hard and were able to accomplish a big win, but now we have to set our sights on Hartsville,” Howard said. “They’re one of the top teams in the state year in and year out. They expect to win.”
The Red Foxes have owned the all-time series with 18 wins compared to just two losses, although the teams have not played much since 2000 before being realigned into the same region recently.
Regardless, Friday’s matchup is big as the Tigers (7-0, 2-0 Region 6-4A) look to stay atop the region standings with defending state champion Myrtle Beach a week away.
But they’ll have to go through the Red Foxes (4-3, 1-1) first. Hartsville has been somewhat more balanced on offense this season with 1,232 rushing yards and 970 yards through the air. Owen Taylor has thrown for five scores and J’Shawn Anderson has five of the Red Foxes’ 12 rushing TDs.
HHS also has a Shrine Bowl LB in Justin Abraham who leads the team with 4 ½ sacks.
“They’re got a dynamic player in (D.P.) Pendergrass, who can not only catch the ball, but do so many other things with it,” Howard said. “I think that helps the offense. That opens things up for their running back and their quarterback can throw the ball and you know he’s tough and physical after playing defense last year.”
Wilson’s defense has been up to the challenge thus far. The Tigers have allowed just 89 points in seven games (12.7 ppg) led by a group that has produced 29 sacks and nine turnovers. Kemuel Arthur (6) and Ahmad Bowman (6) lead the team in sacks while Shamaree Timmons has recovered three fumbles.
“As a head coach here since 2001, this is probably the best team Wilson has had,” HHS coach Jeff Calabrese said. “No disrespect to the (2007) state championship team — I didn’t coach against that team. But their kids are making plays and coming up with stops, and you’ve got to match them.”
The Red Foxes will also try to slow down a Wilson offense averaging 38.1 points a contest. Quarterback Zayshaun Rice is less than 300 yards passing away from hitting 2,000 for the season with 20 TDs through the air already.
“They’ve got the whole package on offense, and coach (Micah) Young has done a great job with the defense,” Calabrese said. “You’ve got to be able to tackle them and you’ve got to be able to make plays. You’ve got to be able to execute and match their intensity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.