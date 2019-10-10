SCHSL
PASSING
PLAYER (SCHOOL);COMP.;ATT;YDS.;TD;INT
Zayshaun Rice (WIL);88;134;1252;15;3
Tyson Hall (CHER);63;107;916;11;5
Owen Taylor (HART);59;103;899;7;4
Jay Lester (DIL);38;52;797;8;1
Marcus Chandler (MUL);51;86;734;11;3
LaNorris Sellers (SF);66;137;734;8;4
Antonio McKnight (CEM);41;95;675;5;2
Josh Adams (CHES);42;99;639;5;14
Hilshon Bailey (LC);38;80;605;8;0
Savion Graves (JOHN);36;74;552;6;3
Hale Emerson (WF);29;50;420;4;0
Cam Galloway (LAM);15;26;359;3;0
Trey Platt (LAT);36;73;320;3;4
Jaquaze Myers (LEEC);17;32;306;2;2
Caleb Wright (MANN);16;35;186;2;2
RUSHING
PLAYER (SCHOOL);COMP.;ATT;YDS.;TD
Hahsaun Wilson (SF);135;869;6.4;6
Terry McKithen (WF);128;852;6.7;9
LaNorris Sellers (SF);61;209;3.4;3
Jaheim Wright (MCB);129;685;5.3;2
Qualiek Crawford (MAR);73;558;7.6;7
Cam Galloway (LAM);79;505;6.4;4
Chris McRae (LAT);69;514;7.4;2
Jiaquell James (LAM);48;448;9.3;6
Javorius Williams (DAR);91;445;4.9;3
J’Shawn Anderson (HART);55;436;7.9;3
George Floyd (WF);61;422;6.9;5
Chris Austin (WIL);54;419;7.8;3
Marcus Chandler (MUL);51;419;8.2;2
Kenyan Leggett (HP);45;419;9.3;8
Davian Coaxum (H-P);56;411;7.3;4
Avery Harrison (LC);52;401;14.1;2
Antonio McKnight (CEM);57;388;6.8;8
Edward Benjamin (LEEC);39;357;9.2;4
Tysean Johnson (LAT);72;351;4.9;0
Saeqwann McCullough (MAR);44;349;0.0;1
Floyd Eaddy (H-P);56;348;6.2;2
Nigel George (DIL);35;326;9.3;6
Rashad Johnson (LAM);51;324;6.4;3
Zayshaun Rice (WIL);54;321;5.9;5
Nemo Squire (DIL);45;304;6.8;9
Joshua Ellerbe (CHER);44;283;6.4;1
Zion Baylor (CHER);55;265;4.8;3
Carey Singletary (CEM);56;263;4.7;5
Yavin Smith (WIL);42;252;6.0;3
Shelton Burgess (LC);39;244;6.9;1
Irvin Myers (MANN);42;240;5.7;2
Hilshon Burgess (LC);51;235;3.7;3
Quan Brown (CHES);54;215;4.0;3
Dajour Green (LAM);22;203;9.2;8
Caleb Wright (MANN);47;268;9.2;5
Savion Burgess (CEM);28;258;9.2;3
Owen Taylor (HART);50;197;3.9;2
LaSean White (JOHN);33;157;4.7;2
RECEIVING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) REC.;YDS.;AVG.;TD
Jalen Coit (CHER);27;506;18.7;7
Dajuan Reid (CEM);22;457;20.8;5
Jakobe Quillen (WIL);31;426;13.7;5
Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (DIL);15;399;0.0;4
Dariyan Pendergrass (HART);23;370;16.1;3
Kelvin Diggs (CHES);15;320;21.3;3
Isaiah Brown (JOHN);19;306;16.1;4
Alim Legette (MUL);26;287;11.0;5
Yavin Smith (WIL);16;270;16.9;2
Tyae McWhite (SF);26;262;10.1;3
Shamontae Burgess (LC);11;260;23.6;3
Jalen Thompson (CHES);19;245;12.9;2
Javion Hough (HART);16;236;14.8;2
Reggie Davis (CHER);23;234;10.2;2
Quashod Singleton (DIL);14;230;16.4;2
Dylan Snyder (WF);16;218;13.6;2
Quez Lewis (JOHN);12;213;17.8
Isiah Scott (CEM);9;192;21.3;0
K.J. Rose (LC);14;191;15.0;3
Jamario Taylor (LAT);16;160;10.0;3
Timothy Robinson (WIL);8;156;13.8;2
Yavin Smith (WIL);8;156;19.5;2
Javion Hough (HART);8;145;18.5;1
TACKLES
PLAYER (SCHOOL);TOTAL
Bailey Carroway (HART);73
Justin Abraham (HART);68
McKenny Goodale (CHER);62
Josh Sellers (CHES);59
Khalil Fulton (LC);59
Jadarius Richardson (DAR);56
Tyrese Montgomery (CEM);55
Shane McKenzie (LC);51
Cam Harper (SF);50
Branden Coles (JOHN);49
J.J. Langley (LAM);49
Darrious Cooper (CEM);49
Zack Bailey (LAM);49
Braxton Samuel (SF);48
Kobe Montgomery (CEM);46
Kevon Haigler (HART);45
Jadon Scott (CHER);43
Andrea McElveen (DAR);43
Nyziah Alston Daniels (CEM);42
Damarion McCaskill (CHER);42
D.J. Green (LAM);40.5
Chandler Matthews (LAT);41
Daniel Perkins (DAR);40
Xavier McIver (CHER);40
Tymarion Melton (CHES);39
Ja’mari Charles (DAR);38
Bobby Allen (MANN);38
Willie Carter (JOHN):37
Nyavius Gilliard (JOHN);37
Aaron Smith (MANN);36
Trezhan Stubbs (SF);36
E.J. McClam (LC);36
Javion Thompkins (JOHN);36
Ruben Huggins (CHES);34
Jaquan House (MANN);34
Ruben Huggins (CHES);34
Trenton Brown (MANN);33
Kyheim Bethea (MAR);32.5
Tyrin Jackson (CHER);32
Shamaree Timmons (WIL);32
Alvion Pendergrass (HART);32
Keyshawn McDonald (HART);30
Kalib Jones (WIL);30
Elijah Williams (MCB);29.5
Sheldon Bradley (CEM);29
Tikyse Miller (WF);28
Hayden Powell (HP);28
Quentin Green (CEM);28
Jaleel McCormick (CHES);28
Kenneth Powers (LAM);28.5
Gage Langston (LAM);28.5
Ahmad Bowman (WIL);27
Qunicy Blake (CEM);27
Jacob Dorsey (JOHN);28
Tymere Stacks (CHER);27
Jaihleel Alies (DAR);26
Zy’Rig Thomas (HART);26
T.J. Jackson (LC);26
Jeshaun Peterson (HP);26
Timothy Robinson (WIL);25
Cam Little (CHES);25
Omari Martin (LEEC);25
Steven Smalls (WF);25
Karden Bell (SF);25
SACKS
PLAYER (SCHOOL);TOTAL
Khalil Fulton (LC);7
Lawrence Burroughs (LEEC);5.5
Kemuel Arthur (WIL);5
B.J. Joines (CHES);5
Cam Harper (SF); 5
Justin Abraham (HART);4.5
Tyrin Jordan (CHER);4
JoCorien Groover (WIL);4
Shamaree Timmons (WIL);4
Ahmad Bowman (WIL);3
Braxton Samuel (SF);3
Eric Cooper (SF);3
Chris Davis (CHER);3
Nyziah Alston Daniels (CEM);3
Chandler Matthews (LAT);3
Matt Clark (LAT);3
Jaleel McCormick (CHES);3
Josh Sellers (LAT);3
Kobe Montgomery (CEM);3
Kenlarris Kelly (DAR);3
Naquan Peeples (LEEC);3
Dionta Robinson (LEEC);3
Chris Davis (CHER);3
Jacob Dorsey (JOHN);3
Kevon Haigler (HART);2.5
INTERCEPTIONS
PLAYER (SCHOOL);TOTAL
Pat Anderson (LAM);4
Jalen Jenkins (HP);4
Daniel Perkins (DAR);4
Devin Gillespie (CHER);3
Dajuan Reid (CEM);3
Kevon Haigler (HART);3
SCISA
PASSING
PLAYER (SCHOOL);COMP.;ATT;YDS.;TD;INT
Hudson Spivey (PDA);76;124;989;15;6
Trent Johnson (DCS);47;776;8;5
Burgess Jordan (LMA);32;55;746;8;2
Robbie Jordan (FCS);43;83;731;8;3
Cade Castes (CA);35;54;532;4;1
Jordan Jones (T-B);22;38;489;9;3
Garrison Fields (TKA);26;79;447;4;10
RUSHING
PLAYER (SCHOOL);ATT;YDS.;AVG.;TD
Austin Brown (CA);98;1053;0.0;9
Donovan Lambert (T-B);77;676;8.8;11
Wyatt Rowland (LMA);46;601;13.1;0
Ethan Kelly (FCS);47;486;10.3;6
Reggion Bennett (T-B);41;463;0.0;7
Jordan Jones (T-B);28;443;15.8;6
Andre Aikens (FCS);39;440;11.3;6
Coleby Sinclair (PDA);65;406;6.2;2
Marshall Brown (FCS);51;403;7.9;3
Nick Jones (T-B);23;344;14.9;6
Adam Norton (DCS);23;257;11.2;2
Daniel Camp (DCS);54;284;5.3;4
Jack McFadden (FCS);20;186;9.3;6
RECEIVING
PLAYER (SCHOOL);ATT;YDS.;AVG.;TD
Wyatt Rowland (LMA);18;489;27.1;6
Adam Norman (DCS);17;393;23.1;4
Nick Jones (T-B);14;386;27.6;7
Connor Gasque (PDA);29;316;10.9;5
Caleb Oakley (PDA);29;316;10.9;5
Ashton Harley (TKA);13;308;23.7;3
Jack McFadden (FCS);12;252;21.0;4
Austin Heasley (DCS);6;169;28.2;1
TACKLES
PLAYER (SCHOOL);TOTAL
Austin Heasley (DCS);50
Kaiden Schaffer (FCS);46
Danny Barker (PDA);45
Jacob Dubose (DCS);44
Cooper Lane (DCS);41
Justin Gibbs (FCS);35
Ethan Kelly (FCS);34
Caleb Boykin (DCS);34
Ben Harris (TKA);30
Dexter McRae (TB);30
Blake Warren (TB);29
George Rishmawi (FCS);29
Collin Hamilton (DCS);28
Jack McFadden (FCS);28
Harrison Brown (FCS);28
George Wilder (CA);27
Spencer Scott (TB);27
Luke Carter (PDA);26
Caleb Rogers (T-B);25
Kyle Zeman (PDA);25
Graham Berry (FCS);25
Cody Sauls (CA);25
Thomas Alexnader (TKA);25
SACKS
PLAYER (SCHOOL);TOTAL
Cam Ellis (T-B);5
Quay Jackson (T-B);4
Josh Duran (DCS);4
Donovan Lambert (T-B);3
Sam Gasque (PDA);3
Connor Gasque (PDA);2.5
Collin Hamilton (DCS);2.5
Kaiden Schaffer (FCS);2
Graham Berry (FCS);2
INTERCEPTIONS
PLAYER (SCHOOL);TOTAL
Dontavis Joe (T-B);5
Harrison Forehand (FCS);4
George Rishmawi (FCS);3
Matt Joye (CA);3
Daniel Camp (DCS);3
SCHOOLS THAT DIDN’T REPORT: Dillon (Defense), Carvers Bay, East Clarendon, West Florence (Defense), Timmonsville, Lake View, Marlboro County, Kingstree, Hemingway, Williamsburg Academy, Robert E.Lee Academy.
