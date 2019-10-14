FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Gamecock Club will host its annual “Gamecock Fall Rally” on Oct. 24 at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Conference Center at MUSC-Florence located at 805 Pamplico Highway.
Tickets are $20 for adults (13 and older) and $5 for youth (12 and under) and can be purchased at the door.
The meal will be furnished by Rogers’s BBQ House and will start at 5:30 p.m. with the program to follow at 7 p.m. USC baseball coach Mark Kingston, softball coach Beverly Smith, Cocky, cheerleading coach Erika Goodwin and cheerleaders, Gamecock Club Executive Director Patrick McFarland, past Florence Country Gamecock athletes and other special guests are scheduled to appear.
The 2018 and 2019 FCGC “Member of the Year” will also be recognized and three fundraising checks will be presented to USC from the “Annual William Rhea Memorial Golf Tournament.”
Contact FCGC President Scat Scaturro at 843-621-8008 for more information.
