NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – It was time, and fifth-ranked Wilson sensed it.
It was a chance for coach Derek Howard’s Tigers to prove they belong among Class 4A’s elite.
Believing it is one thing.
But proving it is another.
On Friday night at fourth-ranked North Myrtle Beach, Wilson proved it in resounding fashion with a 43-21 win.
On a night Howard’s city-champion Tigers improved to 7-0 for the first time in program history, no one led Friday’s charge harder than quarterback Zayshaun Rice and receiver Jakobe Quillen. They not only connected for three first-half touchdowns, but they combined for 345 first-half yards before halftime.
Rice completed 19 of his 24 first-half passes for 230 yards during that time. At one point, he even completed 15 in a row.
Quillen, meanwhile, caught nine of those passes and went into halftime with 115 yards.
They not only gave the Tigers points, but they gave this team an added confidence – even a swagger hard to obtain on North Myrtle Beach’s home field.
So much so, on this very field in last year’s second round of the playoffs, Wilson lost 34-22. On Friday, Wilson answered that by scoring 22 points in the first quarter alone.
After punting on their first possession, Rice converted a fourth-and-short pass and finished the drive with a 14-yard pass to Quillen for a 7-0 lead.
After a 37-yard TD pass to Quillen made it 14-0, Wilson’s special teams took advantage when a high snap went through Chiefs punter Zane Smith’s hands deep in their own territory. Wilson’s Taveon Johnson stripped the ball from Smith, and JoCorien Groover fell on it in the end zone for a touchdown. After a two-point conversion made it 22-0, Rice and Quillen connected for a 12-yard TD pass and led 29-0 with just more than six minutes left before halftime.
After North Myrtle Beach capitalized on a deflected pass that resulted in an interception and touchdown drive, Wilson answered in the third quarter with a touchdown by Yavin Smith that made it 36-7.
After the Chiefs scored early in the fourth, Rice and Quillen were far from done as Rice found him in the left corner of the end zone for a 33-yard TD pass and 43-14 lead.
W 22 7 7 7 – 43
NMB 0 7 0 14 -- 21
FIRST QUARTER
W – Jakobe Quillen 14 pass from Zayshaun Rice (Vraj Patel kick), 5:03
W – Quillen 37 pass from Rice (Patel kick), 1:35
W – JoCorien Groover fumble recovery in end zone (Ja’Travious Sherrills run), :15.1
SECOND QUARTER
W – Quillen 12 pass from Rice (Patel kick), 6:16
NMB – Zyer Belle 35 pass from Cameron Freeman (Zane Smith kick), 1:15
THIRD QUARTER
W – Yavin Smith 1 pass from Rice (Patel kick), 7:35
FOURTH QUARTER
NMB – Freeman 2 run (Smith kick), 9:11
W – Quillen 33 pass from Rice (Patel kick), 6:09
NMB – Malik Livingston 59 pass from Freeman (Smith kick), :57
INDIVUDAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – W: Rice 7-47, Smith 9-27, Austin 8-12, Cody Gunn 3-(-3). NMB: Gore 4-42, Zyon Belle 10-19, Montgomery 1-13, Vereen 5-12.
PASSING – W: Rice 27-34-1-336. NMB: Freeman 10-19-1; Livingston 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING – W: Quillen 12-165, Smith 4-72, Sherrills 4-58, Robinson 2-16. NMB: Zyer Belle 5-97, Livingston 3-67, Farmer 1-3, Zyon Belle 1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.