CAROLINA FOREST VS. SOUTH FLORENCE AT MEMORIAL STADIUM
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Memorial Stadium (100 South Stadium Road)
RADIO: 96.3 FM/1230 AM ESPN Radio (South Florence)
LAST MEETING: 2018: Carolina Forest won 28-7
KEY PLAYERS – CF: QB Mason Garcia, WR Kyle Watkins. SF: QB La’Norris Sellers, WR Tyae McWhite.
NOTES: This is the Bruins’ homecoming game. … South Florence leads the series 8-3, but Carolina Forest has won the past two meetings. The Bruins won three in a row before that. … Garcia has verbally committed to play football at East Carolina. … The Bruins own a turnover margin of plus-six. … Sellers has passed for 734 yards and eight touchdowns, and McWhite has 262 receiving yards and three scores.
WILSON AT NORTH MYRTLE BEACH
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: North Myrtle Beach High School (3750 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River)
RADIO: 99.5-FM WRNN-FM, WRNN.NET, NMBChiefs.com
LAST MEETING: 2018: Wilson won 14-9.
KEY PLAYERS – W: QB Zayshaun Rice, WR Jakobe Quillen. NMB: QB Ramsey Lewis, RB Messiah Gore.
NOTES: Wilson is ranked fifth in SCHSL Class 4A, and North Myrtle Beach is third. … Last year, Wilson won 14-9 in the regular season on the Tigers’ homecoming. But in the second round of the playoffs, North Myrtle Beach avenged in the second round of the playoffs with a 34-22 victory. … Wilson leads this series 7-6, and the Chiefs have won four of their five previous meetings. … Rice has passed for 1,252 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 321 more yards and five additional scores. Quillen has accounted for 426 receiving yards and five TDs.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN AT ROBERT E. LEE
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Robert E. Lee Academy (630 Cousar Street, Bishopville)
LAST MEETING: 2018: Florence Christian won 31-19.
KEY PLAYERS – FCS: QB Robbie Jordan, RB Marshall Brown. REL: QB Jet Smith, WR Matthew Johnson.
NOTES: Robert E. Lee is ranked first in SCISA Class 2A, and the Eagles are fourth. … Jordan has passed for 731 yards and eight touchdowns, and Brown has 403 rushing yards and three scores. Teammate Andre Aikens has 440 rushing yards and six scores. Jack McFadden has 252 receiving yards and four touchdowns, and Ethan Kelly has 145 and two. Kaiden Schaffer has 46 tackles and two sacks. And, Harrison Forehand has made four interceptions for the Eagles.
ST. JAMES (3-3) VS. WEST FLORENCE (3-3) AT MEMORIAL STADIUM
WHEN: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Memorial Stadium (100 South Stadium Road, Florence)
LAST MEETING: 2018: West Florence 55, St. James 21
KEY PLAYERS – SJ: RB Deandray Stanfield; QB Ethan White. WF: QB Hale Emerson, RB Terry McKithen
NOTES: Both teams are looking to snap losing streaks and earn their first victories in Region 6-5A. The Sharks have lost back-to-back games while the Knights have dropped three in a row. …In last year’s victory, Greg Jones recovered two fumbles and blocked a punt for West while Ailym Ford rushed for more than 200 yards and four scores. …The Knights will look to slow down the Sharks’ running game. Conway had nearly 300 yards on the ground last week against West, and Deandray Stanfield has been a force at running back for St. James.
MARLBORO COUNTY (3-2) AT HARTSVILLE (2-3)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Kelleytown Stadium (216 Clyde Road, Hartsville)
RADIO: 93.7-FM WSIM
LAST MEETING: 2018: Hartsville 39, Marlboro County 7
KEY PLAYERS – MC: QB Darius Grant, WR Anari Brown. H: QB Owen Taylor; LB Justin Abraham; WR D.P. Pendergrass.
NOTES: The Red Foxes lead the all-time series 18-10. …The Bulldogs are looking to snap a five-game losing streak in which they’ve been outscored 114-54. … Hartsville is aiming to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to the top-ranked team in 2A (Abbeville) and 4A (Myrtle Beach). … Bailey Carroway and Justin Abraham are among the best defensive tandems in the Pee Dee. They’ve combined for 141 tackles and six sacks for the Red Foxes this year.
MARION (5-1) AT AYNOR (5-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Aynor High School (201 Jordanville Road, Aynor)
LAST MEETING: 2018: Aynor 37, Marion 13
KEY PLAYERS – M: QB D’Vonte Allen; RB Qua’liek Crawford. A: RB Fred Pollard; QB Andrew Brown
NOTES: Aynor’s victory last year gave the Blue Jackets the edge in the all-time series, 10-9. … Marion’s Qualiek Crawford rushed for a touchdown and Notorius Britt returned a fumble for a score in last week’s loss to Dillon – the first defeat of the season for the Swamp Foxes. … It will be a matchup of strength against strength. Aynor’s offense is averaging 41.6 points per game this season while the Marion defense is giving up an average of just 11.7 points per contest.
