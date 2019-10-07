HARTSVILLE — In the NCAA Division II Southeast men’s soccer poll, Francis Marion is ranked No. 1.
Coker is ranked second after being seventh last week.
Francis Marion won 3-1 over Mount Olive before losing 2-0 to the region’s third-ranked team, Lander. Coker, meanwhile, won 4-1 over Anderson and 4-0 over Catawba.
“Another great week for the Coker men’s soccer program,” said coach Michael Antoniewicz. “Our team recognizes the significance of this ranking and will continue to play hard each and every game.”
MEN’S GOLFFMU seventh
after 1 round
COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. — The second round of the the Intercollegiate at the Grove Golf Tournament, hosted by Middle Tennessee State, was rained out Monday.
The final round will be played today.
FMU sophomore McClure Thompson is tied for 10th after that first round.
Coker fourth at
State Farm event
TAZEWELL, Tenn. — The Patriots scored a 586 through two rounds of the State Farm Intercollegiate at Woodlake Golf Club.
Freshmen Killian Ryan and Frederick Tindale scored a 143 and 144, respectfully. Ryan is in the top five, and Tindale is tied for sixth.
Junior Haydon Norwood is tied for 15th with a 147, followed by sophomore Coleman Bess (152) and Nick Waller (158)
WOMEN’S GOLFCobras eighth
at Rendleman
SALISBURY, N.C. — Coker carded a 304 after one round of the Patsy Rendleman Invitational on Monday.
Alicia Fajardo scored a 70 and is tied for second after six birdies and an eagle. She set the program record for best round.
Taylor Mayers carded a 75, followed by Jordan White (78) and Katie Smith (81).
FIELD HOCKEYCoker 3
Molloy 2
SEAFORD, N.Y. — Britt Kabo’s unassisted goal won it for the Cobras. Teammate Amelia Gajewski scored Coker’s first two goals, the first one assisted by Ellie Mead.
Coker’s Kelsey Gibbons recorded seven saves.
