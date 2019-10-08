FLORENCE — West Florence’s Riley Gunter defeated Alexis Hinson 6-4, 6-1 in No. 2 singles, and the Knights won 5-1 over Wilson in girls tennis Wednesday.
Leanna Wong/Meredith defeated Taylor McCall/ Amy Smith 6-4, 2-6 (10-5) in No.1 doubles for Wilson.
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Rebecca Liu 4-6,6-4(10-3); Riley Gunter (WF) def. Alexis Hinson 6-4, 6-1; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Sandy Lin 6-0, 6-1; Emily King (WF) def. Brianna Mason 6-2, 6-1; Grace Bradley (WF) def. Anna Ervin 6-2, 6-3.
DOUBLES
Leanna Wong/Meredith Leech (WIL) def. Taylor McCall/Amy Smith (WF) 6-4, 2-6(10-5).
Carolina Academy 9 Williamsburg Academy 0
KINGSTREE — Carolina Academy’s Grace Weaver defeated Sydney Ann Smith 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles.
SINGLES
Grace Weaver (CA) def. Sydney Ann Smith 6-0,6-0; Meg McDaniel (CA) def. Blakley Owens 4-6, 6-2(10-1); Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Catherine Boyd 6-0, 6-1; Blake Killman (CA) def. Blakely Broudon 6-0, 6-0; Payton Brown (CA) def. Brook Wall 6-0, 6-0; Ashlee Matthews (CA) def. Ann LaRu Watts 6-0,6-0.
DOUBLES
Weaver/McDaniel (CA) def. Smith/ Broudon 8-1; Cameron/Killman (CA) def. Owens/Boyd 8-1; Brown/Ava Palmer (CA) def. Wall/Watts 8-2.
RECORDS: CA: 8-4, 5-1 SCISA Region 2-2A.
NEXT MATCH: Carolina Academy will play TBA in SCISA Class 2A state girls tennis playoff TBA, TBA.
VOLLEYBALL Lake View 3 Marion 0
LAKE VIEW — Lake View’s Spivey Evans finished with eight aces and 12 assists in the 25-6, 25-5, 25-7 win.
ACES — LV: Rebecca Cox 4, Raven Locklear 2, Spivey Evans 8, Zandasia McNeil 3, Emma King 2, Alex Elliott 2.
KILLS — LV: Cox 10, Locklear 5, McNeil 12, Tianaa Hamilton 6.
ASSISTS — LV: Evans 12, Baylee Miller 10.
DIGS —LV: Miller 7, King 7, Elliott 6, Hamilton 4.
RECORDS: LV: 9-3, 3-0 Region 6-A.
NEXT MATCH: Lake View will host Green Sea Floyds at 6 p.m. today.
Hannah-Pamplico 3 Lake City 0
LAKE CITY — Hannah-Pamplico defeated Lake City 25-11, 25-19, 25-16.
East Clarendon 3 Carvers Bay 2
TURBEVILLE—East Clarendon’s Sydney Underwood had seven kills in the 25-27, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 15-6 win.
Andrews 3 Latta 0
LATTA — Latta’s Rayne Nolan had three aces and eight kills, but it wasn’t enough as Andrews won 25-21, 25-23, 25-21.
Vikings teammate Kearson Bean had four digs, and Jayla Jackson added 14 assists.
The Vikings dropped to 6-8 overall, 6-7 Region 7-2A and will travel to Kingstree at 6:30 p.m. today.
Other Scores: Carolina Academy defeated Williamsburg Academy 3-1
LATE TUESDAY PREP VOLLEYBALL Carolina Forest 3 West Florence 0
MYRTLE BEACH— West Florence’s Emmy Rollins had two aces, 14 kills, five blocks, five digs but it wasn’t enough as Carolina Forest sweeps 25-19, 25-13, 25-13.
ACES — WF: Emmy Rollins 2, Jordyn Perry 1, Annalia Cook 1, Grace Howard 1.
KILLS — WF: Rollins 14, Cook 3, Howard 2, Cami Niles 2.
BLOCK — WF: Rollins 5, Cook 1, Owens 1.
ASSISTS — WF: Owens 18, Howard 2, Cook 1.
DIGS —WF: Ingram 6, Rollins 5, Morgan Rolfe 5, Cook 5, Owens 4, Perry 3, Niles 2, Ashleigh Palmer 2, Lauren Gordon 1, Rileigh Yearsich 1.
RECORDS: WF: 10-15; 1-7 Region 6-5A.
NEXT MATCH: WF will host South at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS West Florence 6 Carolina Forest 1
MYRTLE BACH— West Florence’s Kate Sansbury defeated Mia Cabildo 6-4, 0-6(10-6) in No.1 singles.
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Mia Cabildo 6-4, 0-6(10-6); RIley Gunter (WF) def. Raleigh Keenan 0-6, 6-2 (10-7); Kristina Miroff (CF) def. Kennedy Horne 7-6, 6-7(12-10); Emily King (WF) def. Payton Yates 6-2, 6-4; Grace Bailey (WF) def. Layla Lowder
DOUBLES
Sansbury/Horne (WF) def. Cabildo/ Keenan 8-6; Taylor McCall/Amy Smith (WF) def. Lauren Spain/Violet Gouhin 6-3,1-6 (10-7).
