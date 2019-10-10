CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – For the third time this season, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga freshman and former West Florence High standout Ailym Ford posted a 100-yard rushing game.
And for the third time this season, Ford was recognized among the top freshmen in the country on the honorable mention list for the STATS National Freshman of the Week.
Ford posted 116 yards and a touchdown on a season-high 32 carries in the Mocs' 34-17 win at Mercer on Saturday. It was the most rushes by a UTC player since Terrell Robinson had 32 against Furman in 2011.
For the season, Ford leads all freshmen in the FCS with 92.8 rushing yards per game. He has five rushing touchdowns on 122 carries.
Ford was also on the STATS honorable mention list for National Freshman of the Week after posting 127 yards and a TD at No. 17 Jacksonville State and 195 yards and two scores against Western Carolina.
His three 100-yard games are fifth-most among UTC freshmen all-time, while his five TDs are No. 6 on the Mocs’ freshman list.
