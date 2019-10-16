FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes girls’ tennis player McKenzie Davis defeated Olivia Merritt 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles as the Titans defeated Heathwood Hall 6-0 in the SCISA Class 3A state tournament’s first round Wednesday at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.
The Titans improve to 12-0 and will play Porter-Gaud in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday at Sumter’s Palmetto Tennis Center..
The winner will advance and play for the state championship at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
SINGLES
McKenzie Davis (TB) def. Olivia Merritt 6-1, 6-2; Allie Murrell (TB) def. Kit Mullins 6-0, 6-0; Hannah McKay (TB) def. Claiborne Bunch 6-0, 6-0; Haley Davis (TB) def. Maggie Harrison 6-3, 6-0; Maggie Murrell (TB) def. Abby Mullins 6-2, 6-1; CLaire Pebbles (TB) def. Constance McCants 6-2, 6-3.
LATE TUESDAY GIRLS’ TENNIS
Hartsville 5 Darlington 1
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville’s Ella Watford defeated Chloe Moore 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 singles.
The Red Foxes improved to 5-5 overall, 4-3 Region 6-4A and will travel to Myrtle Beach at 5 p.m. today.
SINGLES
Ella Watford (D) def. Chloe Moore 6-3, 6-3; Kaylee Miller (H) def. Alayna Williamson 6-2, 6-3; Jordan Cothran (H) def. Hilary Garland 6-1, 6-1; Emani McFadden (H) def. Claire McLennan 6-2, 3-6(1-0); Anna Grace Wilkes (H) def. Meg O’Neal 4-6, 6-3(1-0).
DOUBLES
Maci Powell/ Hannah Kelly (H) def. Tristen James/ Madison Sturgen 6-1, 6-3
VOLLEYBALL
Lake View 3 Dillon 2
LAKE VIEW, S.C.— Lake View’s Rebecca Cox had six aces and seven kills in the Wild Gators’ 16-25, 25-17, 13-25, 25-19, 15-13 win.
Teammate Raven Locklear had seven kills, 14 digs, and three aces.
ACES — LV: Rebecca Cox 6, Raven Locklear 3, Emma King 2.
BLOCKS — LV: Zandasia McNeil 3.
KILLS —LV: Cox 7, Locklear 7, McNeil 28, Tianaa Hamilton 2.
ASSISTS —LV: Baylee Miller 10, Spivey Evans 10.
DIGS —LV: Locklear 14, Evans 12, Miller 11, King 18, Elizabeth Morgan 4.
RECORDS: LV: 11-4, 4-0 Region 6-A.
Next Match: LV will host Aynor at 6:30 p.m. today.
