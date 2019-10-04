FLORENCE, S.C. — The United Soccer Coaches organization has named Team Academic Award winners for the 2018-19 school year and both the Francis Marion University men’s and women’s squads have been honored.
Francis Marion was one of only 257 institutions nationwide (all levels and divisions) to have both its programs honored. FMU was one of only three Peach Belt Conference members to have both its programs recognized.
To be eligible for this award, a program must have posted a combined 3.0 or high grade point average for the 2018-19 academic year.
The Francis Marion men posted a 3.09 GPA last year, while the Patriot women of head coach Lindsey Morgan registered a 3.39 GPA.
It marks the 11th time over the past 15 seasons that the FMU women’s program has garnered this award.
The seventh-ranked Francis Marion men (5-0-1) open Peach Belt Conference play today (7 p.m.) at Lander University, while the FMU women (3-3-1) play at Young Harris College today at 1 p.m.
Coker cross country teams compete in Charleston this weekendHARTSVILLE — The Coker University men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete in the Charleston Classic today. Race time for the men is slated for 9 a.m. with the women will follow at 9:45 a.m.
With the South Atlantic Conference championship just a few weeks away, the Cobras look to build off last week’s race that saw many runners from both the men’s and women’s teams posting their collegiate bests.
