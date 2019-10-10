FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University volleyball team will host a pair of matches this weekend with UNC Pembroke meeting the Patriots today at 7 p.m. before facing Winston-Salem State University on Saturday at noon.
Admission is free, and both matches will be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
Francis Marion (9-8, 0-2) enters today’s Peach Belt Conference match against local-rival UNC Pembroke (9-12, 0-2) coming off of a 3-0 victory over Paine College.
The Patriots are led by sophomore Alyssa Hansen with 2.98 kills per set, followed by junior Kayla Arthur at 2.46 k/s. FMU is led in blocks per set by 6-2 sophomores Lily Walton (1.00) and Iyanla Thigpen (0.85), while sophomore setter Finn Millians has 510 assists for 9.11 assists per set. Senior libero Natalie Vaughn leads with 4.68 digs per set, followed by junior Courtney Abdur-Rahim who has 2.68 d/s and who also leads the team with 26 service aces.
Following this weekend’s matches, the Patriots will host Catawba in a non-conference match on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Smith University Center.
Coker wrestlers earn spots in latest Open Mat rankings
CULVER CITY, Calif. – Coker University senior Bret Shurina and redshirt junior Ramon Correa were ranked nationally in The Open Mat's latest individual college rankings, announced by the organization on Wednesday.
Shurina entered the rankings at No. 16 at 165 pounds after posting an 18-10 record a season ago, with seven wins by fall, two technical falls and five major decisions.
Correa, a returning NCAA qualifier for the Cobras, was slated No. 7 at 285 pounds. The West Olive, Mich. Native posted a 14-7 record last season with five wins by fall and one win by major decision. Correa nearly missed out on All-American honors a season ago, posting one win at the NCAA Division II National Championships.
Coker opens up its 2019-20 campaign under second-year coach Derrick Nelson on Nov. 3 when the Cobras travel to Averett for a non-conference dual.
Coker cross country teams set for Royals XC Challenge
HARTSVILLE – The Coker University men's and women's cross country teams will travel to Charlotte, N.C., today to compete in the Royals XC Challenge.
The women will start at 4:30 p.m. and the men will follow at 5 p.m.
The Cobras were successful in their last race at the Charleston Classic. For the women, junior Chauntress Like placed tenth overall with a time of 20:37.60. On the men's side, Murishi Irankunda ran his personal best with a time of 31:11.8.
