SCHSL
REGION 6-5A
;REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W;L
Carolina Forest;1;0;4;1
Conway;1;0;1;4
South Florence;1;0;3;3
St. James;0;1;3;3
Socastee;0;1;1;4
West Florence;0;1;3;3
LAST WEEK;
South Florence 35,St.James 7
Conway 41,West Florence 38
Carolina Forest 63,Socastee 0
TODAY'S GAME;
St.James vs. West Florence at Memorial Stadium
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Carolina Forest at South Florence at Memorial Stadium
Conway at Socastee
REGION 6-4A
;REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W; L
Wilson;1;0;6;0
North Myrtle Beach;1;0;5;0
Myrtle Beach;1;0;5;0
Hartsville;0;1;3;3
Marlboro County;0;1;1;5
Darlington;0;1;0;6
LAST WEEK;
Myrtle Beach 42, Hartsville 21
WIlson 55, Darlington 15
North Myrtle Beach 28, Marlboro County 7
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Wilson at North Myrtle Beach
Darlington at Myrtle Beach
Marlboro County at Hartsville
REGION 6-3A
;REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W; L
Aynor;1;0;5;0
Dillon;1;0;5;0
Lake City;1;0;3;2
Cheraw;0;1;4;2
Marion ;0;1;5;1
Loris;0;1;1;5
LAST WEEK
Dillon 44,Marion 14
Lake City 21, Loris 14
Aynor 45, Cheraw 28
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Loris At Dillon
Marion at Aynor
Cheraw at Lake City
REGION 7-3A
;REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W; L
Waccamaw;1;0;5;1
Bishop England ;1;0;3;2
Manning;1;0;2;3
Georgetown;0;1;1;4
Academic Magnet;0;1;1;3
Hanahan;0;1;0;5
LAST WEEK
Waccamaw 28, Georgetown 7
Bishop England 35, Hanahan 3
Manning 51, Academic Magnet 0
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Waccamaw at Georgetown
Hanahan at Bishop England
Manning at Bishop England
REGION 4-2A
;REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W; L
Buford;3;0;4;3
Andrew Jackson;2;1;6;1
Lee Central;1;1;3;2
Central;2;1;4;3
Chesterfield;1;2;2;4
Lewisville;0;2;2;4
North Central;0;2;2;4
LAST WEEK;
Buford 65, Lewisville 50
Central 39, North Central 17
Andrew Jackson 28, Chesterfield 13
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Central at Buford
Lewisville at Lee Central
North Central at Chesterfield
REGION 7-2A
;REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W;L;
Mullins;3;0;4;2;
Latta;2;1;3;3
Andrews;2;1;4;1
Hannah-Pamplico;2;1;3;3
East Clarendon;1;2;3;3
Kingstree;1;2;1;4
Johnsonville;1;2;1;4
Carvers Bay;0;3;1;5
LAST WEEK;
Hannah-Pamplico 42,East Clarendon 14
Mullins 39, Kingstree 13
Johnsonville 42, Latta 0
Andrews 49, Carver Bay 6
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Carvers Bay at Hannah-Pamplico
Latta at East Clarendon
Johnsonville at Mullins
Kingstree at Andrews
REGION 2-A;
;REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W;L
Lamar;0;0;5;2
Great Falls;0;0;4;2
Timmonsville;0;0;2;4
McBee;0;0;0;6
LAST WEEK;
Gray Collegiate 28, Lamar 26
Timmonsville 10,Hemingway 6
Lake View 48,McBee 3
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
McBee at Blacksburg
Timmonsville at Green Sea Floyds
REGION 5-A;
;REGION; OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W:L
Branchville;1;0;6;1
CE Murray;1;0;4;2
Cross;0;1;3;3
Bethune-Bowman;0;0;2;4
Scott’s Branch;0;1;1;6
LAST WEEK;
C.E. Murray 37, Cross 0
Branchville 35, Scott’s Branch 0
Bethune-Bowman 38, Military Magnet 10
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Bethune-Bowman at Scott’s Branch
Cross at Branchville
REGION 6-A;
;REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W;L
Green Sea Floyds;0;0;5;1
Lake View;0;0;4;3
Hemingway;0;0;0;7
LAST WEEK;
Timmonsville 10, Hemingway 6
Lake View 48, McBee 3
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Timmonsville at Green Sea Floyds
Charleston M&S at Lake View
SCISA;
CLASS 3A;
;REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W;L
Laurence Manning;5;0;6;0
Hammond;4;0;5;2
Heathwood Hall;5;1;5;2
Ben Lippen;3;2;3;2
First Baptist;2;2;5;2
Cardinal Newman;2;3;3;3
Porter-Gaud;1;3;3;3
Augusta Christian (Ga,);1;4;2;4
Wilson Hall;1;4;1;4
Pinewood Prep;0;5;0;6
LAST WEEK;
Cardinal Newman 28, Pinewood Prep 6
Ben Lippen 28, Wilson Hall 14
Hammond 47, Augusta Christian (Ga.) 0
Laurence Manning 39, First Baptist 31 (ot)
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Cardinal Newman at Laurence Manning
Heathwood Hall at Ben Lippen
Porter Gaud at Hammond
Pinewood Prep at First Baptist
Wilson Hall at Augusta Christian (Ga.)
REGION 1-2A;
;REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W; L;W;L
Robert E. Lee;2;0;7;0
Florence Christian;2;0;4;3
Trinity-Byrnes;1;0;6;2
Greenwood Christian;1;1;3;2
Williamsburg Academy;1;2;5;3
Oakbrook Prep;0;4;0;7
LAST WEEK;
Robert E. Lee 40, Thomas Sumter 16
Williamsburg Academy 19, Dillon Christian 6
Greenwood Christian 28, Spartanburg Christian 24
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Trinity Byrnes at Williamsburg Academy
Florence Christian at Robert E. Lee
SATURDAY'S GAME
Oakbrook Prep at Charleston Collegiate
REGION 1-A;;
REGION;OVERALL TEAM;W;L;W;L
Carolina Academy;2;0;6;0
Pee Dee Academy;2;0;3;2
Dillon Christian;1;1;2;4
Christian Academy;1;1;1;4
Thomas Sumter;0;1;1;6
The King’s Academy;0;2;0;5
LAST WEEK;
Williamsburg Academy 19, Dillon Christian 6
Carolina Academy 41, Hilton Head Prep 18
Pee Dee Academy 44, The King’s Academy 21
Robert E. Lee 40, Thomas Sumter 16
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Carolina Academy at The King’s Academy
Christian Academy at Dillon Christian
Thomas Sumter at Pee Dee Academy
