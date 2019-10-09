SCHSL

REGION 6-5A

;REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W;L

Carolina Forest;1;0;4;1

Conway;1;0;1;4

South Florence;1;0;3;3

St. James;0;1;3;3

Socastee;0;1;1;4

West Florence;0;1;3;3

LAST WEEK;

South Florence 35,St.James 7

Conway 41,West Florence 38

Carolina Forest 63,Socastee 0

TODAY'S GAME;

St.James vs. West Florence at Memorial Stadium

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Carolina Forest at South Florence at Memorial Stadium

Conway at Socastee

REGION 6-4A

;REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W; L

Wilson;1;0;6;0

North Myrtle Beach;1;0;5;0

Myrtle Beach;1;0;5;0

Hartsville;0;1;3;3

Marlboro County;0;1;1;5

Darlington;0;1;0;6

LAST WEEK;

Myrtle Beach 42, Hartsville 21

WIlson 55, Darlington 15

North Myrtle Beach 28, Marlboro County 7

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Wilson at North Myrtle Beach

Darlington at Myrtle Beach

Marlboro County at Hartsville

REGION 6-3A

;REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W; L

Aynor;1;0;5;0

Dillon;1;0;5;0

Lake City;1;0;3;2

Cheraw;0;1;4;2

Marion ;0;1;5;1

Loris;0;1;1;5

LAST WEEK

Dillon 44,Marion 14

Lake City 21, Loris 14

Aynor 45, Cheraw 28

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Loris At Dillon

Marion at Aynor

Cheraw at Lake City

REGION 7-3A

;REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W; L

Waccamaw;1;0;5;1

Bishop England ;1;0;3;2

Manning;1;0;2;3

Georgetown;0;1;1;4

Academic Magnet;0;1;1;3

Hanahan;0;1;0;5

LAST WEEK

Waccamaw 28, Georgetown 7

Bishop England 35, Hanahan 3

Manning 51, Academic Magnet 0

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Waccamaw at Georgetown

Hanahan at Bishop England

Manning at Bishop England

REGION 4-2A

;REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W; L

Buford;3;0;4;3

Andrew Jackson;2;1;6;1

Lee Central;1;1;3;2

Central;2;1;4;3

Chesterfield;1;2;2;4

Lewisville;0;2;2;4

North Central;0;2;2;4

LAST WEEK;

Buford 65, Lewisville 50

Central 39, North Central 17

Andrew Jackson 28, Chesterfield 13

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Central at Buford

Lewisville at Lee Central

North Central at Chesterfield

REGION 7-2A

;REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W;L;

Mullins;3;0;4;2;

Latta;2;1;3;3

Andrews;2;1;4;1

Hannah-Pamplico;2;1;3;3

East Clarendon;1;2;3;3

Kingstree;1;2;1;4

Johnsonville;1;2;1;4

Carvers Bay;0;3;1;5

LAST WEEK;

Hannah-Pamplico 42,East Clarendon 14

Mullins 39, Kingstree 13

Johnsonville 42, Latta 0

Andrews 49, Carver Bay 6

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Carvers Bay at Hannah-Pamplico

Latta at East Clarendon

Johnsonville at Mullins

Kingstree at Andrews

REGION 2-A;

;REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W;L

Lamar;0;0;5;2

Great Falls;0;0;4;2

Timmonsville;0;0;2;4

McBee;0;0;0;6

LAST WEEK;

Gray Collegiate 28, Lamar 26

Timmonsville 10,Hemingway 6

Lake View 48,McBee 3

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

McBee at Blacksburg

Timmonsville at Green Sea Floyds

REGION 5-A;

;REGION; OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W:L

Branchville;1;0;6;1

CE Murray;1;0;4;2

Cross;0;1;3;3

Bethune-Bowman;0;0;2;4

Scott’s Branch;0;1;1;6

LAST WEEK;

C.E. Murray 37, Cross 0

Branchville 35, Scott’s Branch 0

Bethune-Bowman 38, Military Magnet 10

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Bethune-Bowman at Scott’s Branch

Cross at Branchville

REGION 6-A;

;REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W;L

Green Sea Floyds;0;0;5;1

Lake View;0;0;4;3

Hemingway;0;0;0;7

LAST WEEK;

Timmonsville 10, Hemingway 6

Lake View 48, McBee 3

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Timmonsville at Green Sea Floyds

Charleston M&S at Lake View

SCISA;

CLASS 3A;

;REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W;L

Laurence Manning;5;0;6;0

Hammond;4;0;5;2

Heathwood Hall;5;1;5;2

Ben Lippen;3;2;3;2

First Baptist;2;2;5;2

Cardinal Newman;2;3;3;3

Porter-Gaud;1;3;3;3

Augusta Christian (Ga,);1;4;2;4

Wilson Hall;1;4;1;4

Pinewood Prep;0;5;0;6

LAST WEEK;

Cardinal Newman 28, Pinewood Prep 6

Ben Lippen 28, Wilson Hall 14

Hammond 47, Augusta Christian (Ga.) 0

Laurence Manning 39, First Baptist 31 (ot)

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Cardinal Newman at Laurence Manning

Heathwood Hall at Ben Lippen

Porter Gaud at Hammond

Pinewood Prep at First Baptist

Wilson Hall at Augusta Christian (Ga.)

REGION 1-2A;

;REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W; L;W;L

Robert E. Lee;2;0;7;0

Florence Christian;2;0;4;3

Trinity-Byrnes;1;0;6;2

Greenwood Christian;1;1;3;2

Williamsburg Academy;1;2;5;3

Oakbrook Prep;0;4;0;7

LAST WEEK;

Robert E. Lee 40, Thomas Sumter 16

Williamsburg Academy 19, Dillon Christian 6

Greenwood Christian 28, Spartanburg Christian 24

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Trinity Byrnes at Williamsburg Academy

Florence Christian at Robert E. Lee

SATURDAY'S GAME

Oakbrook Prep at Charleston Collegiate

REGION 1-A;;

REGION;OVERALL TEAM;W;L;W;L

Carolina Academy;2;0;6;0

Pee Dee Academy;2;0;3;2

Dillon Christian;1;1;2;4

Christian Academy;1;1;1;4

Thomas Sumter;0;1;1;6

The King’s Academy;0;2;0;5

LAST WEEK;

Williamsburg Academy 19, Dillon Christian 6

Carolina Academy 41, Hilton Head Prep 18

Pee Dee Academy 44, The King’s Academy 21

Robert E. Lee 40, Thomas Sumter 16

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Carolina Academy at The King’s Academy

Christian Academy at Dillon Christian

Thomas Sumter at Pee Dee Academy

