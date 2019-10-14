FLORENCE, S.C. — Joelle Kissell stuck to her game plan Monday.
Even when her opponent, Laura Schneider, came charging back in the second set, Kissell remained firm.
“I started off really strong,” she said of her 6-0, 6-4 victory in the second round of qualifying at the McLeod for Health Florence Open. “I was able to make a lot of balls and get a good groove. Then she came on fire in that second set, and I was just trying to stick with the game plan. ...
“This next round, I just want to focus on doing the right things and have that transition into the match, and not worry so much about winning and losing.”
Kissell, the sixth-seeded qualifier, will face 10th-seeded Rebeca Pereira today at Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center sometime in the afternoon as she looks to make the main draw for the first time in three tries.
It’s also her third year on the pro circuit — a path that at one point Kissell seemed destined for, only to change direction before eventually finding her way back.
Playing tennis since she was 3, the Latrobe, Pennsylvania, native turned that passion into an eventual collegiate career at N.C. State. Kissell not only thrived in Raleigh, North Carolina, but she rewrote the record books during her four seasons there. She left as the Wolfpack’s all-time winningest player with 107 victories, including a record 62 dual singles wins.
She was a three-time All-ACC selection and a two-time NCAA Singles Championship selection to boot.
“It was so much fun — I absolutely loved playing there and competing,” Kissell said. “I wasn’t really aware that I was that close to that kind of a record until they started writing articles about it. But it was really cool to get that my senior year, and it was just a fun way to cap off my career at N.C. State.”
Going pro was the original plan after college, but that changed after graduation in 2014 when she took a desk job with Fox Sports Florida in Orlando.
That lasted a year, and while still deciding on what came next, Kissell became a volunteer assistant tennis coach at Western Carolina, where her sister was a senior.
“I wanted to do that, because I was still kind of in between things,” Kissell said. “And just being around tennis, I realized that I really, really missed it, and I wanted to get back in and play.”
It was tough to begin with, as it took between six months and a year to finally feel as if she wasn’t behind anymore, Kissell said.
“The first six months it was hard to get back into match play and match toughness,” she said. “There’s a difference. You can be in good shape running on the treadmill or lifting weights, but when you get into a match and it’s full-court coverage, you’re giving everything you’ve got.
“It also requires a lot of mental toughness, and that took a while to get back.”
This past year, however, Kissell has seen her game take a big step forward, she said.
“I got up to my career high (ranking),” she said. “I think it was just getting used to the grind and the point system and just being more grounded in the pro tour as opposed to college tennis.
“Now I’m just trying to jump off that and see if I can get even higher.”
Aside from Kessell and Pereira, four of the other top qualifying seeds made it through to today’s final qualifying round. Those included top-seeded Maria Lourdes Carle after her 6-3, 6-1 victory over Alesya Yakubovich and second-seeded Maria Jose Portillo Ramirez. She defeated Zania Nait Omar 6-0, 6-2.
It will be a full slate of action today, as some of the main draw matches get underway, with Florence Christian’s Zoey Cauthen scheduled to take the court following the completion of a 10 a.m. match. She will face Tara Moore.
