GIRLS’ GOLF
West Florence 200 Darlington 243
DARLINGTON — West Florence’s Madeline Ateyeh shot a 46 to earn medalist honors at Darlington Country Club.
WEST FLORENCE (200)
Madeline Ateyeh 46, Emma O’Malley 47, Julia Kleine 53, Alla McGillivray 54.
DARLINGTON (243)
Abby McKnight 59, Mel Weatherford 54, Kendall Flowers 64, Sarah Stokes 66.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Trinity-Byrnes 8 Cardinal Newman 1
COLUMBIA — Trinity-Byrnes’ McKenzie Davis defeated Julia Brooks 6-2, 6-1 in No.1 singles.
SINGLES
McKenzie Davis (TB) def.Julia Brooks 6-2,6-1; Allie Murrell (TB) def. Gabi Pryor 6-0, 6-2; Hannah McKay (TB) def. Taylor Monfils 6-1,6-1; Haley Davis (TB) def. Maddie Clary 6-1,6-4; Maggie Murell (TB) def. Madeline Fallow 6-3,6-1; Claire Pebbles (TB) def. Ella Fallow 7-6,6-2.
DOUBLES
Davis/A.Murrell (TB) def. Brooks/Pryor 8-2; M.Murrell/McKay (TB) def. Jada Brooks/Fallow 8-1; Cutler/ Timmons (CN) def. Sophie Belk/ Lauren Casstevens 8-2.
RECORD: TB 11-0.
CROSS COUNTRY
Trinity-Byrnes boys win home meet
DARLINGTON — Trinity-Byrnes’ Jack Banner finished second to lead the Titan boys to the team win at home.
Evan Reid finished fifth to led Wilson’s boys to a third-place finish. In girls, Wilson’s Anna Guton finished seventh to lead the girls to a third-place finish.
The Titan girls’ Lylli Player finished 13th as her team finished fifth overall.
BOYS
1. TRINITY-BYRNES (34)
2. Jack Banner 18:51; 3. Julian Duncan 19:26; 6. Scott Pearce 19:43; 9. Brook Brumfield 19:49; 14, Reid Saunders 20:33; 16. Sully Epps 20:58; 17. Griffin Folse 21:04.
3. WILSON (45)
5. Evan Reid 19:41; 7. Matt Kisner 19:45; 11. Jaylin Green 20:25; 12. Derrick Daniels 20:26; 10.Derrick Smith 19:58; 15. Myles Chassereau 20:42; 31. Cam Aldridge 22:28.
GIRLS
3. WILSON (57)
7. Anna Guyton 23:09; 10. Chloe McDaniel 23:27; 11.Kiersten Price 23:31 14.Loyal McQueen 24:15 15.Lauren Nelson 24:29 17.Ali Aldridge 24:43 25. Sophie Watson 26:16.
5. TRINITY-BYRNES (117)
13. Lylli Player 23:58; 20. Eliza Gregg Saleeby 25:09; 21. Ruth Player 25:21; 26. Liza Commander 27:15; 37. Reagan Saunders 27:22; 41. Kat Glassman 28:41; 56. Elizabeth Intemann 32:18.
