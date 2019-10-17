SCHSL;
PLAYER (SCHOOL); COMP.; ATT; YDS.; TD; INT
Zayshaun Rice (WIL); 116; 169; 1606; 20; 4
Tyson Hall (CHER); 89; 149; 1248; 13; 5
Jay Lester (DIL); 55; 75; 1158; 12; 0
Owen Taylor (HART); 65; 116; 966; 8; 5
Hilshon Bailey (LC); 52; 90; 893; 12; 0
LaNorris Sellers (SF); 82; 157; 882; 9; 4
Marcus Chandler (MUL); 62; 189; 854; 11; 5
Josh Adams (CHES); 52; 118; 787; 6; 14
Antonio McKnight (CEM); 41; 95; 675; 5; 2
Hale Emerson (WF); 41; 69; 646; 6; 1
Savion Graves (JOHN); 46; 100; 610; 8; 3
Christian Taylor (TVILLE); 37; 82; 522; 3; 4
Cub Cook (EC); 37; 67; 513; 8; 3
Trey Platt (LAT); 42; 87; 435; 3; 5
Cam Galloway (LAM); 15; 26; 359; 3; 0
Jaquaze Myers (LEEC); 17; 35; 325; 2; 2
Caleb Wright (MANN); 16; 35; 186; 2; 2
RUSHING
PLAYER (SCHOOL); COMP.; ATT; YDS. TD
Terry McKithen (WF); 155; 1060; 6.8; 12
Hahsaun Wilson (SF); 154; 906; 5.9; 6
Jaheim Wright (MCB); 153; 887; 5.8; 4
Qualiek Crawford (MAR); 86; 633; 7.4; 8
J’Shawn Anderson (HART); 67; 561; 8.4; 5
Marcus Chandler (MUL); 84; 532; 6.3; 1
Adarrian Dawkins (LV); 78; 690; 8.8; 8
Ja'correous Ford (LV); 78; 699; 8.9; 10
Chris McRae (LAT); 84; 562; 6.7; 2
Naquan Peeples (LEEC); 55; 546; 9.9; 3
Avery Harrison (LC); 69; 534; 7.7; 3
Cam Galloway (LAM); 79; 505; 6.4; 4
Marques Webb (EC); 94; 502; 5.3; 3
Kenyan Leggett (HP):52; 489; 9.4; 8
Davian Coaxum (H-P); 63; 463; 7.3; 4
Javorius Williams (DAR); 107; 463; 4.3; 3
Edward Benjamin (LEEC); 59; 458; 7.8; 9
Jiaquell James (LAM); 48; 448; 9.3; 6
Chris Austin (WIL); 60; 439; 7.3; 3
George Floyd (WF); 62; 426; 6.9; 5
Jalen McCray (LEEC); 49; 408; 8.3; 3
Floyd Eaddy (H-P); 64; 407; 6.3; 2
Tysean Johnson (LAT); 83; 402; 4.8; 0
Antonio McKnight (CEM); 57; 388; 6.8; 8
Caleb Wright (MANN); 67; 388; 5.8; 6
Nemo Squire (DIL); 57; 374; 6.6; 10
Zayshaun Rice (WIL); 61; 366; 6.0; 5
Davontay McFadden (EC); 56; 360; 6.4; 2
Michael McInnis (LV); 59; 358; 6.1; 5
Saeqwann McCullough (MAR); 45; 350; 7.8; 1
Joshua Ellerbe (CHER); 57; 341; 6.0; 1
James McBride (CHES); 81; 327; 4.0; 3
Nigel George (DIL); 35; 326; 9.3; 6
Rashad Johnson (LAM); 51; 324; 6.4; 3
Hilshon Bailey (LC); 60; 314; 5.2; 3
Marvin Gordon (LV); 25; 305; 12.2; 2
Zion Baylor (CHER); 62; 304; 4.9; 3
Cub Cook (EC); 46; 300; 6.5; 3
Irvin Myers (MANN); 52; 290; 5.6; 3
Isaac Hemingway (MUL); 56; 286; 5.1; 6
Yavin Smith (WIL); 51; 273; 5.4; 3
Shelton Burgess (LC); 42; 270; 6.4; 1
Carey Singletary (CEM); 56; 263; 4.7; 5
Savion Burgess (CEM); 28; 258; 9.2; 3
John James (KING); 45; 256; 5.7; 1
Shelton Burgess (LC); 39; 244; 6.9; 1
LaNorris Sellers (SF); 65; 229; 3.5; 3
Quan Brown (CHES); 55; 214; 3.9; 3
Demaurii Legette (MUL); 44; 213; 4.8; 3
Jaquaze Myers (LEEC); 36; 210; 5.8; 3
Dajour Green (LAM); 22; 203; 9.2; 8
Lane Calcutt (HP); 43; 202; 4.7; 3
Owen Taylor (HART); 52; 198; 3.8; 2
Darrian McMillian (HART); 39; 196; 5.0; 4
RECEIVING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) REC.; YDS. AVG.; TD
Jalen Coit (CHER); 40; 683; 17.1; 8
Jakobe Quillen (WIL); 43; 593; 13.8; 9
Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (DIL); 20; 490; 24.5; 4
Dajuan Reid (CEM); 22; 457; 20.8; 5
Dariyan Pendergrass (HART); 26; 417; 16.0; 4
Shamontae Burgess (LC); 15; 390; 26.0; 5
Alim Legette (MUL); 22; 388; 17.6; 2
Kelvin Diggs (CHES); 18; 368; 20.4; 3
BoBo McKinnon (DIL); 14; 354; 25.3; 4
Yavin Smith (WIL); 21; 353; 16.8; 3
Jalen Thompson (CHES); 24; 331; 13.8; 3
Isaiah Brown (JOHN); 24; 326; 6; 1
Tyae McWhite (SF); 34; 322; 9.5; 3
Reggie Davis (CHER); 31; 326; 10.5; 3
Keyon Wilson (EC); 10; 322; 32.2; 6
Javion Hough (HART); 19; 256; 13.4; 2
Quez Lewis (JOHN); 15; 246; 16.4; 0
Dylan Snyder (WF); 17; 233; 13.7; 2
Sammy Pressley (MUL); 21; 225; 13.4; 3
Tyjhai Calvin (EC); 13; 216; 16.6; 3
Isiah Scott (CEM); 9; 192; 21.3; 0
K.J. Rose (LC); 14; 191; 15.0; 3
TACKLES
PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL
Bailey Carroway (HART); 84
Justin Abraham (HART); 82
Wanya Nesmith (LV); 74
McKenny Goodale (CHER); 70
Josh Sellers (CHES); 67
Khalil Fulton (LC); 67
Jadarius Richardson (DAR); 63
Shane McKenzie (LC); 61
Branden Coles (JOHN); 61
Marquise Johnson (LV); 60
Cam Harper (SF); 59
Tyrese Montgomery (CEM); 55
Chandler Matthews (LAT); 55
Tyrin Jordan (CHER); 53
Kevon Haigler (HART); 52
Russell Dowley (MUL); 52
Aaron Smith (MANN); 51
Braxton Samuel (SF); 51
Xavier McIver (CHER); 51
Willie Carter (JOHN); 50
J.J. Langley (LAM); 49
Darrious Cooper (CEM); 49
Zack Bailey (LAM); 49
Andrea McElveen (DAR); 49
Daniel Perkins (DAR); 47
T.J. Jackson (LC); 47
Kobe Montgomery (CEM); 46
Nyavius Gilliard (JOHN); 45
Travon Ladson (DIL); 45
Ty King (DIL); 45
Trenton Brown (MANN); 45
Ruben Huggins (CHES); 44
Tymarion Melton (CHES); 44
Damarion McCaskill (CHER); 44
E.J. McClam (LC); 43
Bobby Allen (MANN); 43
Jadon Scott (CHER); 43
Nyziah Alston Daniels (CEM); 42
Devin Gillespie (CHER); 42
Ja’mari Charles (DAR); 41
Darius Ladson (DIL); 41
Trezhan Stubbs (SF); 41
D.J. Green (LAM); 40.5
Alvion Pendergrass (HART); 40
Javion Thompkins (JOHN); 40
Omari Martin (LEEC); 39
Ahzaveah Lammie (TVILLE); 37
Jaquan House (MANN); 37
Keyshawn McDonald (HART); 37
Kalib Jones (WIL); 36
Elijah Williams (MCB); 35
Shamaree Timmons (WIL); 35
Tyree Mitchell (SF); 34
Ruben Huggins (CHES); 34
Ahmad Bowman (WIL); 34
Kyheim Bethea (MAR); 33.5
Shamaree Timmons (WIL); 32
Tymere Stacks (CHER); 32
Zy’Rig Thomas (HART); 32
Tevin Hickman (LEEC); 32
Hayden Powell (HP); 32
Tiquan Robinson (LV); 31
Jahaven Phillips (MUL); 31
Jordan McRae (LAT); 30
Sammy Pressley (MUL); 30
Nizail Robinson (MUL); 30
Jeshaun Peterson (HP); 30
Karden Bell (SF); 30
Jakeim Herring (LC); 30
Timothy Robinson (WIL); 29
Cam Little (CHES); 29
Jaihleel Alies (DAR); 29
Sheldon Bradley (CEM); 29
Jaleel McCormick (CHES); 29
Kenneth Powers (LAM); 28.5
Gage Langston (LAM); 28.5
Dontavus Hilton (MANN); 28
Dylan Smith (HART); 28
Tikyse Miller (WF); 28
Hayden Powell (HP); 28
Quentin Green (CEM); 28
Jacob Dorsey (JOHN); 28
Trevin Harrison (MANN); 27
Qunicy Blake (CEM); 27
Bryce McRae (LAT); 25
Kenneth Alberts (LEEC); 25
Lawrence Burroughs (LEEC); 25
JoCorien Groover (WIL); 25
SACKS
PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL
Jahaven Phillips (MUL); 8
Khalil Fulton (LC); 7
Wanya Newsmith (LV); 7
Ahmad Bowman (WIL); 6
Deonte Robinson (LEEC); 6
Kemuel Arthur (WIL); 6
Lawrence Burroughs (LEEC); 5.5
Lawrence Burroughs (LEEC); 5.5
JoCorien Groover (WIL); 5
B.J. Joines (CHES); 5
Cam Harper (SF); 5
Justin Abraham (HART); 4.5
Tyrin Jordan (CHER); 4
Dymerius Atkinson (LEEC); 4
Shamaree Timmons (WIL); 4
Kevon Haigler (HART); 3.5
Kenlarris Kelly (DAR); 3
Naquan Peeples(LEEC); 3
Nyziah Alston Daniels (CEM); 3
Chandler Matthews (LAT); 3
Matt Clark (LAT); 3
Jaleel McCormick (CHES); 3
Josh Sellers (CHES); 3
Kobe Montgomery (CEM); 3
Kenlarris Kelly (DAR); 3
Chris Davis (CHER); 3
Jacob Dorsey (JOHN); 3
Jacob Dorsey (JOHN); 3
Zach Jones (LAT); 3
Sammy Pressley (MUL); 3
Braxton Samuel (SF); 3
Eric Cooper (SF); 3
Chris Davis (CHER); 3
INTERCEPTIONS
PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL
Jalen Jenkins (HP); 5
Pat Anderson (LAM); 4
Daniel Perkins (DAR); 4
Devin Gillespie (CHER); 3
Dajuan Reid (CEM); 3
Kevon Haigler (HART); 3
Daizion Alford (DIL); 3
Alvion Pendergrass (HART); 3
SCISA
PASSING
PLAYER (SCHOOL); COMP.; ATT; YDS. TD; INT
Hudson Spivey (PDA); 83; 135; 1116; 16; 6
Jet Smith (REL); 45; 74; 983; 12; 3
Trent Johnson (DCS); 50; 106; 882; 10; 5
Burgess Jordan (LMA); 38; 67; 844; 10; 2
Robbie Jordan (FCS); 50; 91; 834; 8; 3
Jordan Jones (T-B); 24; 43; 540; 11; 4
Cade Castes (CA); 35; 54; 532; 4; 1
Garrison Fields (TKA); 30; 92; 479; 4; 11
RUSHING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) ATT; YDS. AVG.; TD
Austin Brown (CA); 109; 1139; 10.4; 10
Jet Smith (REL); 99; 797; 8.1; 14
Donovan Lambert (T-B); 87; 765; 8.8; 11
Wyatt Rowland (LMA); 55; 718; 8.8; 0
Keaton Price (REL); 84; 662; 7.9; 8
Marshall Brown (FCS); 118; 691; 5.9; 7
Ethan Kelly (FCS); 59; 531; 9.0; 6
Andre Aikens (FCS); 47; 501; 10.7; 8
Jordan Jones (T-B); 31; 470; 15.2; 6
Reggion Bennett (T-B); 41; 463; 11.3; 7
Coleby Sinclair (PDA); 70; 437; 6.2; 3
Nick Jones (T-B); 25; 377; 15.1; 7
Adam Norton (DCS); 26; 321; 12.3; 3
Daniel Camp (DCS); 54; 284; 5.3; 4
Christian Olson (REL); 28; 205; 7.3; 2
Jack McFadden (FCS); 20; 186; 9.3; 6
RECEIVING
PLAYER (SCHOOL) ATT; YDS. AVG.; TD
Wyatt Rowland (LMA); 18; 489; 27.1; 6
Adam Norman (DCS); 19; 489; 25.7; 6
Nick Jones (T-B); 16; 437; 27.3; 9
Caleb Oakley (PDA); 27; 360; 13.3; 8
Ashton Harley (TKA); 16; 341; 21.3; 3
Connor Gasque (PDA); 30; 328; 10.9; 5
Drew Watson (REL); 16; 327; 20.4; 4
Matt Johnson (REL); 12; 284; 23.7; 1
Jack McFadden (FCS); 14; 278; 19.9; 5
Austin Heasley (DCS); 6; 169; 28.2; 1
TACKLES
PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL
Danny Barker (PDA); 59
Austin Heasley (DCS); 56
Christian Olson (REL); 53
Kaiden Schaffer (FCS); 49
Cooper Lane (DCS); 49
Jacob Dubose (DCS); 47
Reese Hardin (REL); 46
Bennett Stevens (LMA); 45
Justin Gibbs (FCS); 39
Dexter McRae (TB); 38
Caleb Boykin (DCS); 38
Ethan Kelly (FCS); 37
Jack McFadden (FCS); 34
George Wilder (CA); 34
Spencer Scott (TB); 33
Collin Hamilton (DCS); 33
Ben Harris (TKA); 33
Steven Hall (REL); 32
Blake Warren (TB); 32
Luke Carter (PDA); 31
Kyle Zeman (PDA); 31
Harrison Brown (FCS); 31
Graham Berry (FCS); 30
Cody Sauls (CA); 30
Jon Russell Brannon (REL); 30
Cam Ellis (TB); 29
Matt Johnson (REL); 29
George Rishmawi (FCS); 29
Josh Kirven (REL); 28
Ryan Forney (PDA); 26
Tristen Gore (FCS); 26
Cam McElveen (REL); 26
Jet Smith (REL); 26
Dylan Carter (PDA); 25
Thomas Alexander (TKA); 25
Caleb Rogers (T-B); 25
Quay Jackson (TB); 25
SACKS
PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL
Cam Ellis (T-B); 5
Donovan Lambert (T-B); 5
Cam McElveen (REL); 5
Reese Hardin (REL); 4
Quay Jackson (TB); 4
Quay Jackson (T-B); 4
Josh Duran (DCS); 4
Jon Russell Brannon (REL); 3
Collin Hamilton (DCS); 3
Graham Berry (FCS); 3
Sam Gasque (PDA); 3
Connor Gasque (PDA); 2.5
Justin Gibbs (FCS); 2
Kaiden Schaffer (FCS); 2
INTERCEPTIONS
PLAYER (SCHOOL); TOTAL
Dontavis Joe (T-B); 5
Harrison Forehand (FCS); 4
George Rishmawi (FCS); 4
Matt Joye (CA); 3
Daniel Camp (DCS); 3
Jack McFadden (FCS); 3
Josh Kirven (REL); 3
SCHOOLS THAT DIDN’T REPORT: Carvers Bay, East Clarendon (Defense), West Florence (Defense), Marlboro County, Hemingway, Williamsburg Academy.
