FLORENCE — The Francis Marion men’s soccer team lost 2-1 in double overtime to Barton on Wednesday night.
Javier Bello scored the Patriots’ lone goal fewer than 20 minutes into the match off an assist from Sam Pollard and Jafet Santiago.
At the 50:25 mark, Barton tied it with a goal by Ruben Mancio.
Then, just more than four minutes into the second overtime, the winning goal was scored by Omar Aboutaleb.
The Patriots outshot Barton 16-4.
WOMEN’S SOCCER Georgia College 3 Francis Marion 0
MILLEDGEVILLE — Rachael Hennenkamp recorded 11 saves for the Patriots (3-5-1 overall, 0-4 Peach Belt Conference).
Mount Olive 4 Coker 1
HARTSVILLE — The Cobras’ lone goal was scored by Grayson Chappell off a Madelyn Becker assist.
