FLORENCE, S.C. - The Francis Marion University men's and women’s soccer teams will play a rare home doubleheader Saturday at Hartzler Field.
The Patriot women will celebrate Senior Day when they entertain Peach Belt Conference foe Georgia Southwestern State University at 4 p.m., while the seventh-ranked FMU men will host PBC member Flagler College at 6 p.m.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students, and FMU students are admitted free. The matches will be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
The Francis Marion women’s squad is 3-5-1 overall and 0-4 in conference play, while the Hurricanes are 3-6-1 and 0-4-0. The Patriots have never lost to the Hurricanes in three previous meetings.
Prior to the match, FMU will recognize its four seniors: goalkeeper Micahla Kitchen, midfielder Carli Gauthier, defender Jessica Garnett and defender-midfielder Sierra Cartano. All are four-year letterwinners and excellent students as evidenced by the fact they have all been named to the PBC Presidential Honor Roll and the FMU Swamp Athletic-Academic Honor Roll on every possible occasions over their time at Francis Marion.
Kitchen has appeared in 22 career matches in goal and made 12 starts. She owns a 3.23 goals against average with 86 saves.Gauth ier has appeared in 44 career matches with 22 starts and tallied three goals and one assist. Garnett has started all 56 matches over the past four seasons and has scored one time. Cartano has appeared in all 56 matches with 48 starts and has registered one goal and three assists.
The Patriot men’s team is 5-2-1 overall and 0-1-0 in PBC action, while Flagler is 1-8-1 and 0-1-0. FMU is led by sophomore forward Alvaro Zamora with three goals, while a trio of players have registered five points (two goals and an assist). Junior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco has allowed only four goals for a 0.54 goals against averages and holds a .852 save percentage with four shutouts.
The two matches will in fact cap off a tripleheader day of Patriot sports action as the volleyball team will host Winston-Salem State University at noon in the Smith University Center.
Coker men's soccer set to face Carson-Newman
HARTSVILLE - The Coker University men's soccer team will be back in action Saturday when it hosts the Carson-Newman University Eagles, a South Atlantic Conference opponent.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at the Coker Athletic Field.
The Cobras continued to build on their winning streak last week with two South Atlantic Conference victories. The Cobras defeated Anderson University 4-1 on Wednesday and cruised past Catawba College by a score of 4-0 at home on alumni weekend. These victories grew their winning streak to five in a row, propelling the Cobras into the national United Soccer Coaches rankings at No.15. Coker also jumped in the Southeast Regional poll from No. 7 to No. 2.
Cobras compete in Royals XC Challenge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Coker University women's cross country team traveled to Charlotte, N.C., to compete in the Royals XC Challenge on Friday.
Junior Chauntress Like recorded her collegiate best, and led the way once again for the Cobras with a time of 20:04.5. Like shaved over thirty seconds off since the last time out for the Cobras. Freshman Katie Spence followed closely behind with a time of 21:01.7, while Destiny Ingram tied her colligate best with a time of 22:14.8.
The Cobras had a total team score of 1,523 placing them over 150 points ahead of conference competitor UVa-Wise. The women also finished ahead of Paine (1756), Johnson C. Smith (1909) and Elizabeth City St. (1943).
Coker will be back in action when they travel to Wingate, N.C., for the South Atlantic Conference Championships on Oct. 26 with the start time scheduled for 10:15 a.m.
