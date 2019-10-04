Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — For one Florence-area player Wofford’s 51-36 victory over VMI last week marked another chapter in an already storied career.
For another, it might have just been the beginning.
Wilson’s Luke Carter and South Florence’s Micheal Mason are each making early impacts for the Terriers this season — albeit under much different circumstances.
Carter’s success likely doesn’t come as much of a shock considering his consistency the last two years, but the senior placekicker is reaching new heights regardless.
He recently connected on the 100th straight PAT for his career and is currently 106 for 106 after making six against VMI.
“It was a great milestone,” Carter said. “I think it was a great honor for the whole unit. Any time you can get that consistency, it’s great to help out the team.”
While he’s already blown past Wofford’s school mark of 54 straight (held by West Florence’s Brian Porzio in 1991-92), being able to be as automatic as possible is something Carter has prided himself on, he said.
“I still think about (the streak) every now and then,” he said. “I’ve got to go out there and perform. It’s one of those things that kind of comes naturally because you do it so many times, but you still have to have that same focus and mindset every time.
“The streak is cool, but I kind of put it out of my mind when I’m on the field and focus on the task at hand.”
Carter made a trio of field goals as well last Saturday and is 5 for 6 on the season. He’s 23 of 28 for his career and his 82.14 success percentage is also another current Wofford record.
Also the team’s punter, he’s averaging 40.17 yards on 12 punts with a long of 60 so far.
It’s been a transition of sorts this year as the Wilson grad is working with a new long snapper after four-year starter Ross Hammond graduated. Redshirt freshman Collin Springer has taken his place.
“He’s come in and done really well,” Carter said. “It’s tough coming in and redshirting and spending the first year just getting practice reps, then you get thrown into a game. As a kicker, there’s probably a little nervousness in just how he would handle it, but he’s done really well. We haven’t had any bad snaps and we’ve gotten off every field goal, every punt, every PAT so far.”
Wofford will have to put a lot more touchdowns on the board for Carter to reach what might be considered the ultimate milestone. The all-time FCS (1-AA) record for consecutive extra points made in a career is 151 by Georgia Southern’s Adrian Mora (2008-11).
“Yeah, it’d be awesome if we could get that high,” Carter said. “If we get in that range it means we’re scoring a lot of points and we’re winning a lot of games, so I’d love for that to happen. But if we fall short and keep winning, I’ll take that, too.”
On the flip side, Mason wasn’t likely penciled in as a potential starter as a true freshman. But injuries to all-conference defensive lineman Thad Mangum and Mikel Horton forced the former Bruin into early action.
While still a backup at left defensive tackle, Mason has made the most of his playing time through four games. For the year, he already has 12 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, one forced fumble and is tied for the team lead with three sacks.
“I wasn’t expecting to have this much playing time at the beginning, no,” Mason said. “I was just expecting to learn and work on correcting my mistakes and maybe getting in later in the year.
“But coach (Josh Conklin) said he didn’t care how old you were or what grade you were in, he was going to play the best he had and he kept his word.”
Mason had a breakout game against VMI. He registered a season-high six tackles and also had two sacks. It was noticeable improvement from when his first real action came against Samford in the second game of the year.
“I went in, and a couple of plays in I missed a sack,” Mason said. “I knew I had to get better and continue to learn, but I knew that I could play on the same level as these boys.
“I’m starting to play way faster than I did back then and I’m more sure of what I’m supposed to do. I don’t second-guess myself as much.”
At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, Mason was a force for the Bruins, especially his senior season. He earned North-South honors after registering 119 tackles, 16 sacks, causing two fumbles and blocking three punts and a field goal attempt.
“There are still higher levels for me to reach,” Mason said. “I just want to continue to get better, continue to study the playbook and work on my footwork and do whatever I can to have a bigger role on this team.”
Wofford (2-2, 1-1 SoCon) travels to East Tennessee State today for a 3:30 p.m. contest.
