LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar’s failed two-point conversion pass with 2:13 left in the game was the difference in a 28-26 loss to Gray Collegiate on Friday.

Cam Galloway passed for 165 yards and a touchdown also rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown for the Silver Foxes.

GCA 0 14 7 7—28

L 0 8 12 6— 26

SECOND QUARTER

GCA –KZ Adams 7 run (kick good), 10:58

L–Quan Toney 88 kickoff return (Jiaquell James run), 10:45.

GCA – Adams 2 run (kick good), 7:06.

THIRD QUARTER

L – Cam Galloway 7 run (pass failed), 7:41.

GCA– Adams 1 run (kick good),

L – Dajour Green 6 run (run failed), 1:57.

FOURTH QUARTER

GCA – Trenton Helms 4 pass from Hunter Helms (kick good), 11:55.

L – Jalen Langley 78 pass from Galloway (pass failed), 2:13.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – L: Cam Galloway 18-52; Rashard Johnson 7-39.

PASSING – L: Galloway 5-9-165.

RECORDS: L: 5-2.

NEXT GAME: Lamar will host Timmonsville at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18.

