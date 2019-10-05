LAMAR, S.C. — Lamar’s failed two-point conversion pass with 2:13 left in the game was the difference in a 28-26 loss to Gray Collegiate on Friday.
Cam Galloway passed for 165 yards and a touchdown also rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown for the Silver Foxes.
GCA 0 14 7 7—28
L 0 8 12 6— 26
SECOND QUARTER
GCA –KZ Adams 7 run (kick good), 10:58
L–Quan Toney 88 kickoff return (Jiaquell James run), 10:45.
GCA – Adams 2 run (kick good), 7:06.
THIRD QUARTER
L – Cam Galloway 7 run (pass failed), 7:41.
GCA– Adams 1 run (kick good),
L – Dajour Green 6 run (run failed), 1:57.
FOURTH QUARTER
GCA – Trenton Helms 4 pass from Hunter Helms (kick good), 11:55.
L – Jalen Langley 78 pass from Galloway (pass failed), 2:13.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – L: Cam Galloway 18-52; Rashard Johnson 7-39.
PASSING – L: Galloway 5-9-165.
RECORDS: L: 5-2.
NEXT GAME: Lamar will host Timmonsville at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.