The Coker University men’s soccer team’s five-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday as the Cobras were defeated by the Carson-Newman University Eagles 1-0 in overtime.
It was a very competitive first half of play as both teams had their fair share of scoring opportunities. Neither team was able to convert as the score at halftime remained 0-0.
Play in the second half was very similar as both teams continued to struggle offensively. The Cobras and Eagles each had eight shot attempts, however none of them found the back of the net as the match went into overtime remaining tied 0-0.
Early into the overtime period, Carson-Newman’s Nencho Margaritha fired a shot that went past goalkeeper Guilermo Falo Ejea, but defender Morgan Ratcliffe was able to clear the ball away before it went over the goal line.
In the 102nd minute, Collin Hensel crossed the ball into the box and found the foot of Nic Carsh, who scored the clinching goal for the Eagles.
The Cobras will be back in action on Wednesday as they will host the Newberry College Wolves in a South Atlantic Conference match. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.
Coker women’s soccer falls 3-1 to Carson-Newman
The Coker University women’s soccer team fell 3-1 to Carson-Newman in South Atlantic Conference action on Saturday at Coker Athletic Field.
Carson-Newman scored the first goal of the game off of a corner kick when Lira Mathes connected with Addie Henry on header at the 15-minute mark. The Eagles would then go on to score once more before the half to make the score 2-0.
Coker’s comeback began early in the second half when Skyler Jorgensen found the back of the net with a header at the 55-minute mark off the assist by Chloe Grein. The Cobras continued their strong defensive effort by surrendering only a single goal in the second half to keep the final score at 3-1.
Coker will be back in action for a South Atlantic Conference matchup when they host Newberry on Wednesday at Coker Athletic Field with kickoff time slated for 7 p.m.
Coker volleyball tops UVA-Wise 3-1
WISE, Va. — The Coker University volleyball team ended its weekend road trip with a 3-1 win at UVA-Wise in South Atlantic Conference action on Saturday.
The Cobras took the opening set by a score of 25-22 for a 1-0 lead in the match. The teams played to an early 3-3 tie, before UVA-Wise would jump out to an eventual 11-7 lead. Coker would respond with five in a row to take a 12-11 lead, before the Cavaliers would respond with a string of five in a row to get their lead back at 16-12. UVA-Wise carried its lead to 21-17 and then 22-20, before Coker rattled off five straight points to win the opening set. Three kills from Emily Everton, a service ace and a UVA-Wise error finished off the opening set.
Coker would take the second set 25-19 to go up 2-0 on the Cavaliers. The Cobras jumped out to a 5-2 lead early on in the set, before UVA-Wise would come back and get things all square at 7-7. The two teams would knot up again at 15-all, before Coker would take control of the set and win 10 out of the last 14 points.
The Cavaliers would take the third set 25-21 to hold off the sweep and force a fourth set. UVA-Wise held leads of 7-2, 10-6 and 15-9 in the set, before the Cobras would storm back and eventually tie the set at 18-18. UVA-Wise would finish off the set and force another by ending the set on a 7-3 run.
Coker would close out the match in convincing fashion with a 25-14 win in the fourth set. The two teams battled back and forth early, before Coker would take its 7-5 lead and turn it into a lead of 12-8 to force a UVA-Wise timeout. Coker would continue its strong play out of the timeout, eventually forcing a second UVA-Wise timeout at 21-11. Coker would win four out of the final seven points to seal the set and the match on the road
The Cobras hit .264 on the afternoon with 57 total kills. Everton posted her second 20-kill effort of the season, while Taylor du Bray also posted 12 kills for the Cobras. In the process, du Bray recorded her 900th career kill, becoming the fifth player in program history to do so. Coker also got kills from Chelsey Blume (six), Sierra Harvey (six), Olivia Cerick (four), Rami Mullen (three), Payton Jackson (three), Alexis Kopicki (one), Ashley Carson (one) and Olivia Smith (one). Carson led the Cobras with 25 assists on the afternoon, while Mullen also contributed 17. Lauren Grooms (three), Gabrielle Milo (two), Everton (two), Maddie Gardner (two) and Jackson (one) also registered assists in the contest.
Milo led the team with 19 digs in the contest, while Cerick also added 10. Mullen (eight), Carson (eight), Everton (six), Gardner (three), Blume (two), Harvey (two) and Jackson (one) also recorded digs in the match. Blume and du Bray each recorded solo blocks in the match, while Blume also posted a team-high six block assists. The Cobras also got contributions in the blocking department from Everton (three), Harvey (three), du Bray (two), Jackson (two), Cerick (one), and Carson Fuller (one).
The Cobras are back in action Oct. 18 when they travel to Carson-Newman for a South Atlantic Conference contest. First serve is set for 7 p.m.
