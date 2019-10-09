FLORENCE — Kate Sansbury defeated Carolina McKenzie 6-1, 6-0 in No.1 singles to lead West Florence to a 7-0 win over South Florence in girls' tennis Thursday night.
The Knights only lost one set.
SINGLES
Kate Sansbury (WF) def. Carolina McKenzie 6-1, 6-0; Riley Gunter (WF) def. Brooks McKenzie 6-2, 6-1; Kennedy Horne (WF) def. Sarah Hayden McKenzie 3-6,6-4(10-7); Emily King (WF) def. Morgan Brock 6-3, 6-3; Grace Bailey (WF) def. Blair Crosby 6-2, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Taylor McCall/Amy Smith (WF) def. Ellis Hall/ Maci Wise 6-0, 6-2; Gunter/ Horne (WF) def. C.McKenzie/ B.McKenzie 8-1.
<&endagate>
East Clarendon 7
Johnsonville 0
TURBEVILLE — East Clarendon's Layla Barrett defeated Madison Britton 6-3, 6-7(10-5) in No.1 singles.
SINGLES
Layla Barrett (EC) def. Madison Britton 6-3,6-7(10-5); Toni Robinson (EC) def. Trinity Blanton; Emily Thigpen (EC) def. Nicole Cook 6-1,6-4; Christine Fleming (EC) def. Olivia Gainey 6-0, 6-0; Taylor White (EC) def. Dixi Caulder 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Lily Robinson/ Sherly Garcia (EC) def. Lila Kate Leviner 7-5,2-6(10-7); Barrett/ Robinson (EC) def. Britton/Blanton 8-2.
<&endagate>
VOLLEYBALL
Florence Christian 3
Laurence Manning 0
FLORENCE— Florence Christian's Emily Eason had three aces, six kills and two digs in the 25-11, 25-14, 25-7 win.
Teammate Kylie Stewart added one ace, 12 kills, seven digs and an assist.
Also for the Eagles, Corley Keefe finished with five aces, five kills, 24 assists and four digs. And teammate Kaitlyn Fore added two aces, five kills, one block and a dig.
ACE-FCS: Corley Keefe 5, Kaitlyn Fore 2, Emily Eason 3, Kaysie Hucks 2, Katelyn Munn 3, Kylie Stewart 1, Mary Margaret Sterling 2, Jessie Weatherford 1.
KILLS- FCS: Keefe 5, Fore 5, Eason 6, Hucks 3, Munn 4, Stewart 12, Stephanie Broach 1.
ASSISTS- FCS: Keefe 24, Stephanie Dersch 1, Stewart 1, Lauren Taylor 1, Sterling 2, Weatherford 2.
DIGS- FCS: Keefe 4, Fore 1, Dersch 4, Eason 2, Munn 2, Stewart 7, Taylor 1, Broach 1, Sterling 14, Weatherford 5.
BLOCKS- FCS: Broach 1, Munn 1, Fore 1.
RECORD: FCS 13-0, 6-0 SCISA REGION 2-3A.
NEXT MATCH: FCS will host Orangeburg Prep at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
<&endagate>
Latta 3
Kingstree 0
KINGSTREE — Latta's Abigail Cooper had nine aces and four assists in the Vikings' 25-6, 25-21, 25-13 win.
Teammates Taylor Gasque and Dixie Collins each had a dig, and Brenna She' Miller had three kills.
Latta improves to 7-8 overall, 7-7 Region 7-2A and will travel to Dillon at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Lake View 3
Green Sea Floyds 0
LAKE VIEW— Lake View's Rebecca Cox had eight aces and seven kills in the Wild Gators' 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 win that sealed the Region 6-A title.
Teammate Spivey Evans had 19 assists and six digs.
ACE- LV: Rebecca Cox 8.
KILLS- LV: Cox 7, Raven Locklear 7, Zandasia McNeil 21, Elizabeth Morgan 6.
ASSISTS- LV: Baylee Miller 10.
DIGS- LV: King 16, Locklear 10,Spivey Evans 6, Miller 6, King 10.
RECORD: LV 10-3, 4-0 Region 6-A.
NEXT MATCH: LV will travel to West Florence at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
<&endagate>
Pee Dee Academy 3
Marlboro Academy 2
MULLINS — Pee Dee Academy's Ashley Martin had 13 kills and 15 digs in the 14-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22, 15-7 win.
Teammate Tess Devers had 26 assists, Laney Cox added 23 digs, and Katie Wilson added four aces.
The Golden Eagles improved to 10-7, 5-3 SCISA 4-2A and will host TKA at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS' GOLF
West Florence 200
Darlington 243
DARLINGTON — West Florence's Madeline Ateyeh shot a 46 to earned medalist honors at Darlington Country Club.
WEST FLORENCE (200)
Madeline Ateyeh 46, Emma O'Malley 47, Julia Kleine 53, Alla McGillivray 54.
DARLINGOTN (243)
Abby McKnight 59, Mel Weatherford 54, Kendall Flowers 64, Sarah Stokes 66.
<&endagate>
LATE WEDNESDAY
GIRLS' TENNIS
Trinity-Byrnes 8
Cardinal Newman 1
COLUMBIA — Trinity-Byrnes' McKenzie Davis defeated Julia Brooks 6-2, 6-1 in No.1 singles.
SINGLES
McKenzie Davis (TB) def.Julia Brooks 6-2,6-1; Allie Murrell (TB) def. Gabi Pryor 6-0, 6-2; Hannah McKay (TB) def. Taylor Monfils 6-1,6-1; Haley Davis (TB) def. Maddie Clary 6-1,6-4; Maggie Murell (TB) def. Madeline Fallow 6-3,6-1; Claire Pebbles (TB) def. Ella Fallow 7-6,6-2.
DOUBLES
Davis/A.Murrell (TB) def. Brooks/Pryor 8-2; M.Murrell/McKay (TB) def. Jada Brooks/Fallow 8-1; Cutler/ Timmons (CN) def. Sophie Belk/ Lauren Casstevens 8-2.
RECORD: TB 11-0.
NEXT MATCH: Trinity-Byrnes will play in SCISA Class 3A state girls tennis playoffs at TBA, TBA.
<&endagate>
Robert E. Lee 6
Pee Dee Academy 1
FLORENCE — Robert E. Lee's Rebecca Dinkins defeated Meredith Lane 6-4, 6-4 in No.1 singles to help the Cavaliers clinch a spot in SCISA Class 2A state playoffs for first time since 2013.
Claire Eskridge defeated Anna McPherson 6-3,4-6(1-0) in No.3 singles for Pee Dee Academy.
SINGLES
Rebecca Dinkins (REL) def. Meredith Lane 6-4,6-4; Devin Atkinson (REL) def. Ansley Martin 4-6,7-5(1-0); Claire Eskridge (PDA) def. Anna McPherson 3-6,6-4(1-0); Maddie Wheeler (REL) def. Danielle Blanchette 6-4,0-6(1-0); Sydney Watson (REL) def. Sarah Brashear 2-6,6-2(1-0); Sarah Hayden Watts (REL) def. Hannah Kitchen 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES
Dinkins/Watts (REL) def. Lane/Martin 8-6; Eskridge/ Blanchette 8-5; Brashear/ Owens (PDA) def. McKenzie Eaddy/ Ellie Gee 8-3.
RECORD: REL 7-2, 4-2 SCISA Region 4-2A.
NEXT MATCH: Robert E. Lee will play in SCISA Class 2A state girls tennis playoffs at TBA, TBA.
<&endagate>
Hannah-Pamplico 6
Green Sea Floyds 1
PAMPLICO — Hannah-Pamplico's Maddy Boyle defeated Sydney Collins in No.3 singles 6-1, 6-0.
SINGLES
Elana Watkins (HP) def. Chance Caulder 6-2,6-2; Mary Grace Mims (HP) def. Carys Cribb 6-0, 6-2; Maddy Boyle (HP) def. Sydney Collins 6-1,6-2; Jule Miller (HP) def. Caroline Elliott 6-4,6-2; Ryleigh Matthews (HP) def.Jaelyn Shelley 6-2,6-2.
DOUBLES
Caulder/Cribb (GSF) def. Mims/ Boyle 8-6;Katelyn Fennell/ Emily Jeffords (HP) def.Collins/ Eillott 8-1.
<&endagate>
CROSS COUNTRY
Trinity-Byrnes boys
win home meet
DARLINGTON — Trinity-Byrnes' Jack Banner finished second to lead the Titan boys to the team win at home.
Evan Reid finished fifth to led Wilson's boys to a third-place finish. In girls, Wilson's Anna Guton finished seventh to lead the girls to a third-place finish.
The Titan girls' Lylli Player finished 13th as her team finished fifth overall.
BOYS
1. TRINITY-BYRNES (34)
2. Jack Banner 18:51; 3. Julian Duncan 19:26; 6. Scott Pearce 19:43; 9. Brook Brumfield 19:49; 14, Reid Saunders 20:33; 16. Sully Epps 20:58; 17. Griffin Folse 21:04.
3. WILSON (45)
5. Evan Reid 19:41; 7. Matt Kisner 19:45; 11. Jaylin Green 20:25; 12. Derrick Daniels 20:26; 10.Derrick Smith 19:58; 15. Myles Chassereau 20:42; 31. Cam Aldridge 22:28.
GIRLS
3. WILSON (57)
7. Anna Guyton 23:09; 10. Chloe McDaniel 23:27; 11.Kiersten Price 23:31;14.Loyal McQueen 24:15;15.Lauren Nelson 24:29;17.Ali Aldridge 24:43;25. Sophie Watson 26:16.
5. TRINITY-BYRNES (117)
13. Lylli Player 23:58; 20. Eliza Gregg Saleeby 25:09; 21. Ruth Player 25:21; 26. Liza Commander 27:15; 37. Reagan Saunders 27:22; 41. Kat Glassman 28:41; 56. Elizabeth Intemann 32:18.
<&endagate>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.