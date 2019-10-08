FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence coach Jody Jenerette was surprised at how many points his offense was able to put up against Conway last week.
He was equally surprised at how many points the Knights' defense allowed in a 41-38 loss that stretched WFHS’ losing streak to three straight games.
“We missed a lot of tackles and had some bad alignment issues that really hurt us,” Jenerette said. “We’ve got to do a lot better job on that side of the ball and I think we will, but we’ve got to get on the field and prove it.”
The Knights will have an early opportunity to do that when they host St. James on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Both teams are 3-3 overall and 0-1 in Region 6-5A. The Sharks fell to South Florence last week 35-7.
“We’ve got to get some things figured out and get a win,” Jenerette said. “That’s the biggest problem right now. You lose three in a row and it’s tough on the locker room and tough on the coaches. So, we’ve got to get back to work and figure out a way to get a win – someway, somehow.”
That likely starts with being able to stop the run on defense, Jenerette said. Conway had 270 yards rushing and five touchdowns against West last week with running back Donovan Singleton accounting for 173 yards and three scores.
Now the Knights turn their attention to slowing down St. James’ Malachi Butler and Deondray Stanfield. The duo was held to less than 100 combined yards against SFHS, but Jenerette said they have the ability to swing the game at any given moment.
Stanfield also caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Ethan White last week. White threw for 135 yards.
“They’ve got a couple guys that really scare me to death,” he said. “They can change the game at any point in time and take it the distance. Definitely that’s the biggest concern.”
In kind of a reverse from the beginning of the season, Jenerette is also looking for his offense to carry a bigger part of the load. Running back Terry McKithen had two scores against Conway and Nyke Johnson added another. Quarterback Hale Emerson also had a rushing TD.
McKithen was second in the Pee Dee prior to Friday’s game with 731 yards rushing and was tied for the area lead with seven scores.
“We’ve got to continue to score,” Jenerette said. “That’s a lot of pressure when you think you have to keep scoring every drive, but that’s kind of what high school offense is about, I think. If that’s what we’ve got to do, that’s what we’ll do.”
