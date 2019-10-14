The Hartsville Police Department’s grant-funded DUI officer made 39 DUI arrests from October 2018 through September 2019, according to figures released by the city of Hartsville.
Of those arrests, 26 have been adjudicated and 13 were still pending trial as of Oct. 4.
The 2019 grant through the South Carolina Department of Public Safety was for $58,950, and ran from Oct. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2019.
During that period, the Hartsville Police Department DUI officer has continued to work to keep the streets of Hartsville safe for citizens and guests, a city news release said.
The grant officer issued over 400 charges and over 340 warning tickets.
As a part of the grant’s proactive approach, the DUI officer held six public education meetings where he discussed several issues caused by impaired driving. The officer held or participated in over 20 public safety checkpoints and worked over 2,200 hours on the grant throughout the grant period.
The city was just awarded a year three grant for $63,594 that runs from Oct. 1, 2019 — Sept. 30, 2020. It is also for DUI enforcement and educational activities by the DUI officer.
The Hartsville Police Department urges people not to drink and drive and to always have a designated driver, the city’s news release said. “Please remember this during the approaching holiday season as well. Our grant officer will always be working at peak times, especially during the holiday season and new year,” the release said.
