CHARLESTON — Patriot seniors Andrea Liddell and Ivan Henderson paced the Francis Marion University cross country teams as both placed fourth at the Charleston Classic Cross Country Meet held at Johns Island County Park.
Liddell finished the women’s 5,000-meter race in 20:45.37 and occupied 11th place in the runners’ standings — only eight seconds out of the top 10. Other FMU finishers included freshman Angela Kasitz (22:23.69) in 25th position, senior Emma Driggers (23:03.81) in 29th, senior Alison Filer (24:23.80) in 33rd, freshman Artiana Andrews (27:32.12) in 41st, senior Alexis Byers (27:43.42) in 42nd, freshman Sarah Driggers (28:29.50) in 45th, and freshman Taylor Boggs (36:01.00) in 55th place.
In the men’s 8,000-meter event, Henderson posted a time of 29:24.28 which was good for 19th place. Other Patriot runners included sophomore Parker Calvert (30:03.55) in 21st position, sophomore Christian England (30:37.24) in 23rd, freshman Thomas Allen (33:39.76) in 34th, senior Robert Hahn (40:39.19) in 47th, and sophomore Anthony Melo (40:48.42) in 48th place.
Allen, from Latta, shaved nearly two minutes off his time two weeks ago in what was his first collegiate 8K race.
Coker’s Junior Chauntress led the way for the Cobras with a time of 20:37.6, and finished 10th overall. Freshman Kaite Spence finished close behind with a time of 21:50.9, while Destiny Ingram finished with a time of 23:50.6.
VOLLEYBALL FMU loses to USC Aiken
FLORENCE — The Patriots lost 26-24, 25-20, 25-18.
Middle blocker Iyanla Thigpen led the Patriots with eight kills and two blocks. Hitter Kayla Arthur registered five kills, while middle blocker Lily Walton led the team with four blocks and added three kills. Sophomore setter Finn Millians registered 22 assists, and senior libero Natalie Vaughn recorded a team-high 25 digs to push her career total to 1,200.
WOMEN’S SOCCER Young Harris edges FMU
YOUNG HARRIS — The Mountain Lions scored less than a minute into the match, and it stood.
Junior midfielder Dayle McEwen and sophomore midfielder Rianna Orello led the Patriots with four shots apiece, while freshman Bridget Barrett had three.
Senior Micahla Kitchen and sophomore Rachael Hennenkamp shared time in goal for FMU with Kitchen playing the first 45 minutes and Hennenkamp the second half. Hennekamp recorded three saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.