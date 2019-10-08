FLORENCE — The seventh-ranked Francis Marion men’s soccer team will host Barton at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hartzler Field.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students, and FMU students are admitted free. The match will be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
Despite dropping its Peach Belt Conference opener on the road Saturday, the Patriots retained the seventh position in this week’s United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Top 25 poll. It is the third consecutive week the squad has been ranked. The last time FMU was ranked higher than No. 6 was in the 2001 preseason poll. Francis Marion was ranked first, first, second, and third in the final four regular-season poll of the 2000 campaign.
The Patriots (5-1-1) are led by sophomore forward Alvaro Zamora who has three goals, followed by sophomores Nestor Nunez and Sidney Warden with two goals and an assist each. Junior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco has allowed only four goals for a 0.54 goals against average and holds a .852 save percentage with four shutouts.
Francis Marion leads the all-time series 12-7-2 and has outscored the Bulldogs 43-28, including a pair of 2-1 FMU victories over the past two seasons.
Following Wednesday’s contest, the FMU men will return to conference play and host Flagler College on Saturday at 6 p.m. on Hartzler Field.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL FMU sweeps past Paine
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Lily Walton registered team-high totals of 12 kills and four blocks to pace Francis Marion to a 3-0 win (25-16, 25-15, 25-12) over Paine on Tuesday.
Francis Marion to 9-8 and will return to Peach Belt Conference play on Friday when the Patriots host local rival UNC Pembroke for a 7 p.m. match. FMU will then host Winston-Salem State University on Saturday at noon.
Walton earned her 12 kills on only 20 swings with two errors for a .500 hitting percentage. Junior Kayla Arthur added nine kills, while sophomore setter Finn Millians handed out 31 assists and served three aces. Senior libero Natalie Vaughn led the FMU defense with 10 digs.
Francis Marion compiled a .377 team hitting percentage, while holding the Lions to only .112.
MEN’S GOLF Sellers helps lead FMU to 10th place
COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn.— Francis Marion sophomore Grant Sellers, of McBee, fired an even-par 72 during Tuesday’s final round to help Francis Marion post a top-10 finish in the Intercollegiate at The Grove Golf Tournament hosted by Middle Tennessee State.
The Patriots tied for 10th place with an overall 602.
Junior John Burghardt was the top Patriot finisher as he tied for 37th. He shot a 76 on Tuesday to finish at 151. Both Sellers (80-72--152) and junior Jacob Morris (75-77--152) ended the event tied for 41st.
FMU junior and Little River native McClure Thompson finished in a group deadlocked for 52nd place with a 154 (72-82). Freshman Casper Kennedy tied for 58th with a 155 (77-78). And former Trinity-Byrnes star Michael Rials carded a 162 (80-82).
Coker places fourth at State Farm
TAZEWELL, Tenn. — The Cobras tallied a score of 874 with Frederick Tindale leading the way with an overall 214 to tie for seventh. Teammate Killian Ryan was ninth with a 216, and Coleman Bess’ 222 tied him for 21st.
Haydon Norwood tied for 24th at 223, and Nick Waller finished with a 233.
WOMEN’S GOLF Cobras finish 10th at Randleman
SALISBURY, N.C. — Coker finished with an overall 628 and were led by Alicia Fajardo, who tied for second with a 144. She sank nine birdies and scored an eagle in round one.
Sophomore Jordan White shot a 158 (+14), placing tied for 48th individually, and Taylor Mayers carded a 159. Katie Smith followed with a 167.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.