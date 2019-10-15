FLORENCE, S.C. – Admittedly, the nerves were there early on for Zoe Cauthen.
She wasn’t on Center Court, but the Florence Christian School grad and current Charleston Southern freshman certainly took center stage Tuesday at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center in front of a number of hometown onlookers.
Cauthen wanted to play well in her first outing in the main draw of the McLeod for Health Florence Open, but a slow start put her in an early hole she was unable to climb out of as Great Britain’s Tara Moore earned the 6-1, 6-2 victory.
“I was very nervous in the beginning, and probably didn’t play as well as I should have,” Cauthen said. “With everyone watching and it being my hometown – it was kind of nerve-wracking because I didn’t want to disappoint anyone, including myself.”
It took a little while, but Cauthen said she finally started to get back to her game as the first set neared its end.
“I know for me, when I get nervous I stop moving my feet, so I just kept reminding myself to move my feet and stay positive,” Cauthen said. “That helped and also just reminding myself that it’s just another match against another girl, no matter what her ranking is.”
The former FCS Eagles standout had a better showing in the second set after starting to play a little more aggressively, she said.
“I think I made more shots that put more pressure on her,” Cauthen said. “The first set, I hit a lot of short balls and just let her hit winners. The second set, I was trying to hit the ball deeper and attack more. I think that got me more chances.”
If she were able to do it over again, Cauthen said, she’d go on the offensive a lot earlier – something that cost her throughout the first set, she added.
“I should have hit more to her backhand,” Cauthen said. “She had a one-handed backhand. If I were to go back and play it again, I would definitely attack more to her backhand because I was playing a lot of defense the whole time, and I don’t play that well defensively. I should have been moving forward more.
“She hit a really big, flat ball – really hard. We didn’t have a lot of long rallies. When we did, they were good, good rallies. The longer the rallies – I usually won the long rallies. Her backhand was weaker.”
The day didn't get much better in her doubles match with Madalina Man. The duo trailed Kylie Collins and Peyton Stearns 6-4, 3-0 before they were forced to retire when Man was injured and could not continue.
Fifth-seeded Hanna Chang and Alycia Parks were the other singles winners in the main draw. Parks rallied to defeat sixth-seeded Sophia Chang 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to advance.
In the final day of qualifying, Louise Kwong, Andie K. Daniell, Shahar Biran, Katarina Jokic, Carly Briggs and Joelle Kissell earned spots in the main draw, which continues today, weather permitting.
Tournament director Rob Hill said all matches are to be played as scheduled, but if weather does push things back, an extra court might be used to try to keep things on track.
