YMCA of the Upper Pee Dee hosted Fest da Ville Saturday at Burry Park in downtown Hartsville.
The event kicked off with the Loop da Ville bike race and included family-friendly attractions and activities along with live entertainment. It also included a Police K-Night 5K to benefit the Hartsville Police Department K-9s and a Live Strong 1-mile walk.
Proceeds from the event will help support the Y’s service to the community through its programs.
