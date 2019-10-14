DARLINGTON — J.L. Cain Elementary School led the balloting for the name of a new $18.3 million elementary school under construction in Darlington to replace the current J.L. Cain Elementary School and Brunson-Dargan Elementary School.
But the Darlington County Board of Education will make the final decision on the new school’s name.
Board members heard a report on a voting process to solicit community input on the name and mascot for the new school during Monday’s regular board meeting.
Cain and Brunson-Dargan will be consolidated into the new school, which is scheduled to open with the start of the 2020-21 school year. The new school is being built on the current Cain site.
A special 20-member school identity committee came up with recommendations for a possible name to put before the community in a special voting process. The committee narrowed the possibilities to six names: J.L. Cain Elementary, Dr. Willie E. Boyd Sr. Elementary, East Darlington Elementary, First Street Elementary, Brunson-Dargan Elementary and C.C. Wearing Elementary School.
Ballots were distributed to Cain and Brunson-Dargan students, parents, teachers, staff and community members who live in the Darlington 29532 and 29540 zip code areas. The voting period was open for three weeks.
Cain led the voting with 454 votes out of 958 ballots that were counted. Boyd followed with 223 votes, East Darlington with 108, First Street with 94, Brunson-Dargan with 49 and Wearing at 21.
A total of 1,156 ballots were submitted, according to district spokesperson Audrey Childers. Of those, 198 were deemed invalid because they were duplicates, from outside the designated residential zone or were incomplete, Childers said.
“When we started this process, we wanted to get parents, employees, the community involved,” said Larry Johnson, assistant superintendent for operations and administration.
The committee also solicited suggestions for a mascot and narrowed the list of possible selections to four — a tiger, an eagle, a bear and a hawk — based on suggestions from students, staff, parents and the community. In the voting for a mascot, the bear led with 471 votes, followed by the tiger with 432, the eagle with 345 and the hawk with 145.
School colors will be selected only after a mascot and school name have been decided on.
Board Chairman Warren Jeffords said the selection of a name and mascot for the new school will be an agenda item for the board’s next regular meeting in November.
District officials said the district will follow the same process in naming two other new elementary schools being built in the district, one in Hartsville and one in Lamar. The Hartsville school will replace West Hartsville and Washington Street elementary schools. The Lamar school will replace Lamar and Spaulding elementary schools.
But officials do not anticipate the naming of those two schools to be as sticky as naming the Darlington school. Cain and Brunson-Dargan are named for prominent Darlington educators.
Cain Elementary is named for James Lawrence Cain (1870-1944), a pioneer black educator and principal of Mayo School for 41 years.
Brunson-Dargan Elementary is named for Susannah Woods Brunson (1872-1958), a former high school principal at St. John’s School, and Margaret Keith Dargan (1876-1967), a former teacher and grammar school principal at St. John’s.
The three new schools are being built at a cost of about $60 million. Darlington County voters approved a one-cent sales tax in a 2016 referendum to fund construction of the new schools.
The new schools will replace six smaller schools all over 50 years old. District officials say aging schools present challenges in maintenance, security measures and the ability to handle current and future technology needs.
