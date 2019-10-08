FLORENCE — The King’s Academy volleyball team quickly moved past repeating as Baron Bash Invitational champions last weekend.
Coach Mark Sansbury’s Lions were challenged for most of each set of Tuesday’s match against Robert E. Lee. But TKA was able to pull away each time and won 25-18, 25-19, 25-19.
The Lions have now won six regular-season matches in a row.
On Tuesday, Meg Sansbury finished with 14 kills, 12 digs, two aces and a block. Teammates Anniston Turner (seven kills, three blocks) and Audrey Beaton (eight kills, five blocks) were just as instrumental.
And when it came to assists, the Lions’ Meredith Hoover finished with 20.
“The difference was we passed well enough to get the win,” said Mark Sansbury, whose team improved to 18-6-2 overall and 8-0 in SCISA region 2-A.
The Lions’ coached estimated his team needs two more wins in region play to repeat as region champion.
Against the Cavaliers, the Lions proved they have the potential to repeat.
The key part of Tuesday’s match was halfway through the second set when the teams traded leads after they were tied at 15.
“We had energy when we really needed it,” Mark Sansbury said. “In the second set, we had to swap out a setter because of injury. We pulled Meredith and put in Copeland Eaddy. That was a challenge for us because of the new rotation and we hadn’t really worked on it. But they fought hard for it and we got the passes, so (Eaddy) could do some setting instead of running all over the court trying to get to the ball.”
And then there were Meg Sansbury, Beaton and Turner.
“Obviously, Meg is a big weapon for us,” Mark Sansbury said. “Defensively, she’s strong. And offensively, she’s strong. And we’ve got Audrey and Anniston up front — our two trees as I like to call them. They’re tall, and they can really intimidate and stuff people.”
Also, the Lions did the little things right such as show consistency while serving.
“We’re not necessarily power servers, but we’re going to make you play the point,” Mark Sansbury said. “That’s one of our mottos: Make the other team play and keep putting the ball over the net against them. And then, we are getting that first pass, and that allows us to separate ourselves when things get really close and we want to dig in.”
The Lions, who went 30-3 last year, are settling into a rhythm. For one thing, they are getting to play at home more often after going through three weeks’ worth of road matches at one point.
“We looked terrible during that time because we were just so dogged tired,” Mark Sansbury said.
“But now that we’ve been able to play more at home, we’re a different team and it shows.
“We’re competitive. I like that about us.”
TKA STATISTICS
ACES — Meg Sansbury 2.
KILLS — Sansbury 14, Copeland Eaddy 3, Julia Sansbury 5, Anniston Turner 7, Audrey Beaton 8.
BLOCKS — M. Sansbury 1, Turner 3, Beaton 5.
DIGS — M. Sansbury 12, Gabriel Finklea 3.
ASSISTS — Eaddy 10, Meredity Hoover 20.
