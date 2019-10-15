FLORENCE, S.C. — Abby Sullivan had seen this same type of match before.
Her West Florence girls’ tennis team faced Conway at the WFHS courts in the final regular-season matchup. In the previous encounter, three of the matches went to third-set tiebreakers.
Tuesday saw another round of tiebreakers between the two teams — and unfortunately for the Knights, the final result was a 5-1 loss as they dropped two of them.
West falls to 10-5 overall and 6-4 in Region 6-5A. The Knights will likely be the No. 3 seed from the region for next week’s state playoffs and will probably travel to either Berkeley or James Island on Wednesday, Sullivan said.
“We knew coming into tonight that it was going to be a tough match with Conway,” she said. “We went to three tiebreakers, just as we did before. But all the way down the line, I felt the girls really, really played well. Some of the scores are not really indicative of the way that some of the matches went. A lot of them had deuce games, but sometimes the ball just doesn’t go your way.”
The Knights’ lone win came via a third-set tiebreaker. Senior Grace Bailey rallied at No. 5 singles to claim a 2-6, 6-2 (10-7) victory over Eliza Sansbury.
“She lost the tiebreaker there (at Conway),” Sullivan said. “So that was an amazing match to kind of end the night tonight for that senior.”
The other tiebreakers came at Nos. 1 and 4 singles. West’s Kate Sansbury opened with a 6-1 win over Anna Claire Roof, but the Tigers’ top singles player came back with a 6-4 win in the second set and a 10-3 victory in the tiebreaker.
The Knights’ Emily King rallied after dropping her first set to Savannah Stevens 6-1 to take the second set 6-4. The final set wound up going to Stevens 10-6.
“Our lineup changed a little bit from the last time we played them, so some girls were playing the same ones they had before and some were different,” Sullivan said. “But I felt like we really attacked tonight. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, but I felt like we really played the way we needed to in order to win.”
Conway’s Maura Wilson won her No. 2 singles match against Riley Gunter 6-4, 6-2 and Taylor Hendrick earned a 7-5, 6-3 victory over West’s Kennedy Horne at No. 3 singles for the Tigers.
CHS’ No. 2 doubles team also picked up a win with a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over West’s Taylor McCall and Amy Smith.
It was a long night for both teams as the match began an hour behind schedule after Conway suffered bus trouble. That resulted in the teams playing well into darkness, and because of that, only the two center courts were available to use at a certain point — causing a number of players to have to pause their matches and wait their turns to finish.
“It was not an ideal situation, but we got started a little bit later, so we knew that was a possibility,” Sullivan said. “You just kind of have to get warm and get started back.
“You just have to play it out.”
