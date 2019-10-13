Hartsville’s J’Shawn Anderson had touchdown runs of 38 and 20 yards Friday in the Red Foxes’ 21-3 victory over Marlboro County.
It was Homecoming night for Hartsville.
Anderson’s teammate D.P. Pendergrass caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Owen Taylor.
The Red Foxes’ defense had three fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter.
Zach Rogers opened the game with a 25-yard field goal for Marlboro County in first quarter.
Hartsville (4-3, 1-1 Region 6-4A) will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Wilson at Memorial Stadium in Florence.
The Bulldogs (1-6, 0-2 Region 6-4A) and will visit Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
MC 3 0 0 0 — 3
H 7 0 14 0 — 21
FIRST QUARTER
MC — Zach Rogers 25 FG, 6:00.
H — J’Shawn Anderson 38 run (Leland Saxton kick), 3:00.
THIRD QUARTER
H —Anderson 20 run (Leland kick), 11:00.
H — D.P Pendergrass 23 pass from Owen Taylor (Leland Kick), 3:00.
