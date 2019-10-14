DARLINGTON — Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested and charged Donnie R. Mumford with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a convicted violent felon and unlawful carrying of a handgun in connection with a shooting Saturday night at Carolina Nightlife Bar and Grill on Harry Byrd Highway.
Mumford remained in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Monday.
Preliminary reports indicated an estranged husband located his wife inside the night club and discharged a handgun, striking her, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening wound and is expected to recover, according to the release.
The suspect was also been transported to a separate area hospital. The extent of the injuries of the victim and suspect are unknown. As of now, no other injuries have been reported, according to the release.
