FLORENCE, S.C. – After South Florence’s 35-7 win Friday against St. James, it was as much about the scene as it was the score.
The Bruins were in a postgame huddle on their own field for the first time in program history.
No need for a bus ride back from Memorial Stadium, where all the previous “home” football games had been held.
Just a 10-minute, triumphant walk will do.
And before the postgame huddle dissipated, one could hear South Florence coach David Prince shout from the middle of that mass of Columbia blue and gold: “1-0 AT HOME, BABY!”
1-0 at home for all-time, at that. And the players followed with cheers of their own.
It was that kind of euphoria. It was that kind of win.
It was that kind of night.
“I told the team this was for every guy who had put on the blue and gold and hadn’t played a true home game,” Prince said. “They were playing a home game for them, and that was big for the community. It was big for me personally to just walk out the door. We had a great pep rally today, the support was unbelievable. This was what it was supposed to be.”
Freshman Bruin quarterback La’Norris Sellers, however, had a game very few anticipated with 223 passing yards and three touchdowns. Not to mention, he used his scrambling ability to garner 55 more yards.
On a night that St. James prevented South Florence from showcasing its star running back Hahsaun Wilson, the Bruins went to Plan B.
And, Plan B worked as well as anything else that could have been drawn on a chalkboard.
“They really did a good job of stopping our run game,” Prince said. “They were giving up the pass to squeeze our run game, so we HAD to throw the football some. They basically forced us to do that, and our kids responded really well.”
Sellers responded so well that he completed 7 of 8 passes on the Bruins’ 82-yard opening drive, the final completion being an 11-yard touchdown pass to Tyae McWhite for a 7-0 lead.
By game’s end, Sellers completed passes to six different receivers.
“We had a bunch of injuries at receiver, and now we’re for the most part healthy except for Parker Moore (out for season, broken arm),” Prince said. “We were able to distribute the ball as well which was what we needed. That was good for our team. We had to move the ball in other places to make them cover the whole field.”
After the Bruins’ first possession of the second quarter started at their own 6, Sellers found Malik Eaddy for a 25-yard gain, and South was on its way. And, the 94-yard drive finished with a 28-yard TD pass to McWhite.
“La’Norris showed some patience on those two drivers that I hadn’t seen before,” Prince said. “They were forcing us to play patient football. And that’s what St. James does well. But we felt like if we could answer their own game with clock control, we’d be in good shape. And we responded to that really well. We’re usually a high-speed, intense and go-go-go team. But we had to be kind of slow and methodical while putting drives together, and that was big for us.”
Midway through the third quarter, Sellers also showed patience in going through his reads. For instance, his 12-yard TD pass to Eaddy that made it 21-0 was the result of Sellers going through his second read.
“I had seen that in practice. But for him to carry that onto the field in a game was a big deal,” Prince said.
St. James did get on the scoring board with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Ethan White to Deondray Stanfield. But the fourth quarter belonged to South Florence.
Wilson, who finished with 107 rushing yards (he’s rushed for at least 100 in five of the Bruins’ six games), scored Friday from the 7. And with just more than four minutes remaining in the game, Sellers found Isaiah Jackson for a 20-yard TD pass.
As Friday’s game neared conclusion before what Bruins athletic director Bob Wilson estimated to be at 1,200 fans, Wilson looked at ease.
“Things went amazingly well,” Bob Wilson said. “The crowd showed up, and the students enjoyed the student section. They got free T-shirts and foam fingers and a rally towel. You can’t beat that. Overall, I think it’s been a great experience.”
But South’s athletic director also knew what else was significant about Friday’s win: It was South’s Region 6-5A opener.
Now that his program’s football team has won three consecutive games after starting the season 0-3 and is 1-0 in the region, Wilson had plenty of reason to smile.
“That’s the most important thing, we got a region win,” Wilson said. You want to start 1-0 in the region, and we’re happy to be that tonight.”
SJ 0 0 7 0 -- 7
SF 7 7 7 14 – 35
FIRST QUARTER
SF – Tyae McWhite 11 pass from La’Norris Sellers (TaeShaun Sellers kick), 2:08
SECOND QUARTER
SF – McWhite 28 pass from L. Sellers (T. Sellers kick), 2:32
THIRD QUARTER
SF – Malik Eaddy 12 pass from L. Sellers (T. Sellers kick), 7:19
SJ -- Deondray Stanfield 28 pass from Ethan White (Miles Herring kick), 5:28
FOURTH QUARTER
SF – Hahsaun Wilson 7 run (T. Sellers kick), 7:47
SF -- Isaiah Jackson 20 pass from L. Sellers (T. Sellers kick), 4:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – SJ: White 4-(-8), Malachi Butler 14-63. Stanfield 6-7. SF: L. Sellers 11-55, Wilson 27-107, Teybreyon Holloman 3-7.
PASSING – SJ: White 8-18-2-135. SF: L. Sellers 18-23-1-223
RECEIVING – SJ: Cam Tibbits 1-16, Randy Smith 1-7, Dylan Orschell 1-34, Stanfield 3-69, Jimmy Burke 1-9. SF: McWhite 7-68, Ed Wilson 2-31, Wilson 2-11, Eaddy 4-52, Shalique Parks 2-41, Isaiah Jackson 1-20.
<&endagate>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.