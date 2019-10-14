Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Austin Brown can usually be seen just about anywhere on the field for Carolina Academy.
The Bobcats’ junior is one of the team’s top defensive backs, plays on special teams and was one of their big receivers during his sophomore campaign a year ago.
But given the choice, Brown would much rather line up in the backfield like he did from middle school through his freshman year.
“We had two really good senior running backs last year,” Brown said. “So I kind of took a different role. But I talked with my dad before the season started, and I decided I really wanted to play running back this year.”
Brown has since not only been the biggest offensive weapon for Carolina Academy, but also likely ranks as one of the top rushers in the state.
Running a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash, Brown has already amassed 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Bobcats this season on 109 carries for an average of 10.4 yards per touch.
That’s helped CA outscore its opponents 299-106 through seven games — all of them wins for the second-ranked squad from Lake City, which will face one of the top teams from 2A in Robert E. Lee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“He’s a good running back, a good corner, a good safety — pretty much anywhere I put him,” CA coach T.J. Joye said. “He’s an athlete and a great asset for us. He’s very disciplined and well-driven.”
And he’s been chewing up yardage since Game 1. Brown had 162 against Dorchester Academy to open the season. He had 138 against Williamsburg Academy the following week, but the matchup against state runner-up John Paul II was where he really started to turn some heads with 344 yards and four touchdowns.
He also had 203 yards and two touchdowns against Hilton Head Prep two weeks ago and has at least 88 yards rushing in every game so far this season.
“That’s definitely the most I’ve ever had in a game,” Brown said about the big night against John Paul II. “The offensive line has really played well and we’ve all stayed hungry and humble. We communicate and we have good play-calling. We don’t (run the same things) on offense each time.”
The offensive line has been another strong point for Brown to run behind with a lot of experience, Joye said. Graham Follin, Cody Sauls and Wheeler Floyd are all seniors while Kohl Coker and Cooper Teal are juniors.
“Those guys do a great job,” Joye said. “They know the blocking assignments and they open up a lot of holes for our running backs and they’re rolling right now.”
