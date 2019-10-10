FLORENCE, S.C. – Games like these are what Wilson coach Derek Howard lives for.
Here his Tigers are, 6-0 and ranked fifth in Class 4A preparing for tonight’s showdown at No. 3 North Myrtle Beach.
It’s an intriguing matchup, for sure. And they could even face each other a second time in the season in the playoffs like 2018. After Wilson won 14-9 in the regular season, the Chiefs won 34-22.
That dropped the Tigers’ final record last season to 6-6 – average, in Howard’s eyes. As he talked about time and time again what separates “average” from “great,” he would harp on doing the little things.
And that is certainly what Wilson has done so far this season. They have caused 12 turnovers (four interceptions, eight fumble recoveries), made 21 of 23 extra-point attempts by Vraj Patel, and the Tiger defense has recorded 23 sacks.
Not to mention, the Tigers’ offense has been prolific with quarterback Zayshaun Rice, who has passed for 1,252 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 321 and five more scores.
And while Jakobe Quillen has 31 catches for 426 yards along with five TDs, five other receivers have at least 100 yards receiving. Yavin Smith even has 270 and two scores to go along with his 252 rushing yards and three additional scores.
"There’s a lot of excitement around here, and I think the kids play a brand of football that is not only a winning caliber of football, but it’s also exciting,” Howard said. “We run it, we pass it, we cause turnovers. So I think we’re an exciting team to watch. I just hope we’re able to play the same style of football throughout.
“And if we are, we’re not going to be easy to play against.”
The same, of course, goes for North Myrtle Beach, which is having a spectacular season of its own with a 5-0 record.
“They play really hard over there for their coach (Matt Reel), and they’ve been one of the most successful 4A teams during the past four or five years,” Howard said. “They know how to win and have bought into coach Reel’s system. You know they’re going to be well-disciplined and well-coached, so we’ll have to be ready for this game.”
Among the Chiefs to watch are quarterback Ramsey Lewis and running back Messiah Gore.
Lewis was one of North Myrtle’s primary running backs last season.
“He’s extremely elusive. He’s probably their best football player,” Howard said. “But our defensive coordinator (Micah Young) does a great job with our players and he always makes sure he has a solid game plan. So I’m very confident in their ability to contain North Myrtle Beach.
“So, it’s a matter of us putting four quarters together and limiting their big plays,” he added. “And on the offensive side, we need to have big plays ourselves in order to be successful.”
