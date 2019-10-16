HARTSVILLE (4-3) VS. WILSON (7-0) AT MEMORIAL STADIUM
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Memorial Stadium (100 South Stadium Road, Florence)
RADIO: 93.7-FM WSIM (Hartsville)
LAST MEETING: 2018: Hartsville 14, Wilson 13
KEY PLAYERS – H: QB Owen Taylor; WR D.P. Pendergrass. W: QB Zayshaun Rice, WR Jakobe Quillen.
NOTES: The Red Foxes lead the all-time series 18-2. …The next two weeks will go a long way into determining seeding for Region 6-4A. After they clash on Friday, Hartsville (1-1) will host North Myrtle Beach (1-1) next week and Wilson (2-0) will host defending state champion Myrtle Beach (2-0). …Wilson has outscored opponents 267-89 this season and has outscored its two region opponents 98-36.
DILLON (6-0) AT AYNOR (6-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Aynor High School (201 Jordanville Road, Aynor)
LAST MEETING: 2018: Dillon 48, Aynor 0
KEY PLAYERS – D: QB Jay Lester; RB Nemo Squire. A: RB Fred Pollard; QB Andrew Brown
NOTES: The Wildcats lead the all-time series 19-1. …Dillon (2-0), Aynor (2-0) and Lake City (2-0) are all tied atop the Region 6-3A standings, so Friday’s matchup will go a long way in determining seeding. …The Wildcats have outscored opponents 253-60 this season and have been held under 40 points in just one game (Marlboro County).
SOCASTEE (1-5) AT WEST FLORENCE (4-3)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: West Florence High School (221 North Beltline Drive, Florence).
RADIO: 96.3 FM/1230 AM ESPN Radio (South Florence)
LAST MEETING: 2018: West Florence won 63-15
KEY PLAYERS — S: QB Darius Lewis, RB Luke Bozard. WF: RB Terry McKithen, QB Hale Emerson.
NOTES: Socastee leads the series 14-11. West Florence has won the previous two meetings, but the Braves had won three in a row before that. … McKithen rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win against St. James, and Emerson passed for 222 yards and two scores of his own.
SOUTH FLORENCE (3-4) AT CONWAY (2-4)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Conway High School (2301 Church Street, Conway).
LAST MEETING: 2018: Conway won 21-13
KEY PLAYERS — SF: QB LaNorris Sellers, RB Hahsaun Wilson. C: RB Donovan Singleton; DE Tonka Hemingway
NOTES: Conway leads series 30-14 and has won four of the five previous meetings. … Sellers needs 118 passing yards to reach 1,000 for the season. And Wilson needs 94 yards to reach 1,000 rushing. … The Tigers, after starting 0-4, have won two consecutive games. One of those victories was 41-38 two weeks ago over West Florence. And in last week’s win against Socastee, Singleton passed for 216 yards and three touchdowns.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO ( 4-3) AT MULLINS (5-2)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Creek Bridge STEM Academy (6641 S.C. 41 Alternate, Mullins)
LAST MEETING: 2018: Mullins won 32-30.
KEY PLAYERS — H-P: DB Jalen Jenkins, QB Lane Calcutt. M: RB Isaac Hemingway, LB Russell Dowley.
NOTES: Mullins leads series 4-0. … The Raiders have won three out of their past four games, and the Auctioneers have won each of their past five. In last week’s win against Carvers Bay, Calcutt rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns, and also passed a 29-yarder for another score. Also during that game, Jalen Jenkins and Davian Coaxum recorded one interception apiece. … In last week’s Auctioneers win against Johnsonville, Hemingway rushed for two touchdowns, and Dowley returned a fumble for a score of his own.
LAURENCE MANNING (7-0) AT HAMMOND (6-2)
WHEN: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Edens Stadium (854 Galway Lane, Columbia.)
LIVE VIDEO: swampcattv.com
LAST MEETING: 2018: Hammond 41, Laurence Manning 23
KEY PLAYERS – LM: QB Burgess Jordan; RB Wyatt Rowland. H: DE Jordan Burch; DT Alex Huntley.
NOTES: Friday will mark the battle for the top spot in SCISA Class 3A. Both the Swampcats (6-0) and the Skyhawks (5-0) are undefeated. …Hammond has not lost to an in-state opponent since dropping the 2016 state title game to Ben Lippen. …LMA has outscored opponents 207-111 this year behind one of the leading passers in SCISA (Burgess Jordan) and one of the leading rushers (Wyatt Rowland). ... Hammond's Burch played his freshman season at Wilson High School, and quarterback Jackson Muschamp is the son of University of South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp.
