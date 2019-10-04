FLORENCE, S.C. – Coach Derek Howard had plenty of praise for Wilson High’s receiving corps on Friday night.
Which was good – because there was a lot to go around.
Seven different receivers wound up catching passes against Darlington, and quarterback Zayshaun Rice connected with four of them on first-half scores as the Tigers rolled to a 55-15 victory at Memorial Stadium.
Wilson improved to 6-0 and 1-0 in Region 6-4A after capturing the Virgil Wells Trophy again while Darlington fell to 0-6 and 0-1. The two teams will hit the coast next week as the Tigers travel to face unbeaten North Myrtle Beach and the Falcons head to Myrtle Beach to go up against the defending 4A state champions.
“We’re blessed with a great group of receivers, and quite honestly the guys that scored the touchdowns are the cast that you don’t hear about that often,” Howard said. “So, it’s good to give them that confidence and let them see that we do believe in what they’re doing.
“Very proud of those young men – and we’re going to need them as we go into the tough part of our region schedule.”
Wilson’s passing game was on point early and often as Rice wound up throwing for 248 yards in just two quarters of play. Jakobe Quillen, Yavin Smith, Ismail Moses and Nyrae Sanders all found the end zone as the Tigers built a 45-15 lead at the break.
Smith’s catch was both the longest and possibly shortest of the night. It was a simple screen pass that wound up going for a 69-yard score. That answered Darlington’s first touchdown drive of the game and gave the Tigers what turned out to be the decisive score of the contest.
Smith finished with four catches for 104 yards to lead Wilson.
“We executed very well on offense,” Howard said. “We punted in the fourth quarter and I want to say that’s the first time we’ve punted in the last seven quarters, so we’ve been very efficient on offense and when you’re doing that, it puts a lot of pressure on the other team.”
Javorious Williams had both scores for Darlington after carrying the ball 12 times for 80 yards. Both TDs came in the second quarter as the Falcons offense found some footing. Quarterback Tyrone Perkins also accounted for 110 yards of offense running and throwing.
“He had a couple of good plays there that allowed us to keep getting first downs and stay on the field,” Darlington coach Raymond Jennings said. “Those are the things you have to do if you want to limit the number of plays your defense is on the field against the other team’s high-profile offense. We did that at times.”
Injuries were still a concern as the Falcons started the game with 25 players and finished with 21 – a number of whom had to play several positions on both defense and special teams.
The Tigers were able to take advantage in a couple of instances with a pair of long punt returns. Timothy Robinson had a 75-yard return for a score in the second quarter and DeMarcus Bailey’s 72-yard return in the fourth completed the scoring for Wilson.
Wilson also got a boost on special teams from kicker Vraj Patel. He was 6 for 6 on PATs and also connected on field goals of 33 and 37 yards.
“He’s put a lot of work in, and I’m glad he was able to show he can put the ball in from the 25 (yard line) in,” Howard said of Patel. “That’s definitely a confidence builder and makes me feel good that if we get in a close game, all we have to do is put him out there and he can win one for us.”
D 0 15 0 0 – 15
W 14 31 0 10 – 55
FIRST QUARTER
W – Jakobe Quillen 13 pass from Zayshaun Rice (Vraj Patel kick), 7:43.
W – Chris Austin 1 run (Patel kick), 4:28.
SECOND QUARTER
D – Javorious Williams 10 run (Bran Martin kick), 11:51.
W – Yavin Smith 69 pass from Rice (Patel kick), 11:33.
W – Ismail Moses 24 pass from Rice (Patel kick), 7:18.
W – Timothy Robinson 75 punt return (Patel kick), 5:10.
D – Williams 6 run (run good), 3:31.
W – Nyrae Sanders 21 pass from Rice (Patel kick), 2:46.
W – Patel 33 FG, 0.9.
FOURTH QUARTER
W – Patel 37 FG, 8:46.
W – DeMarcus Bailey 72 punt return (Patel kick), 4:00.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – D: Tyrone Perkins 10-46; Javorious Williams 12-80, 2 TDs. W: Yavin Smith 1-6; Chris Austin 6-28, TD; Zayshaun Rice 3-20; Andriq Williams 8-28; Zandae Butler4-24; Jamonte Vanderhall 3-10.
PASSING – D: Tyrone Perkins 6-19-64, 2 INTs. W – Zayshaun Rice 13-15-248, 4 TDs; Zandae Butler 3-8-20.
RECEIVING – D: Javorious Williams 1-8; Daniel Perkins 3-39; Adrian Pooler 1-5.W: Ismail Moses 3-24, TD; Harrison Muldrow 2-30; Yavin Smith 4-104, TD; Jabori Eagleton 3-40; Ja’Travious Sherrills 2-24; Nyrae Sanders 1-21, TD; Jakobe Quillen 2-29, TD.
