SCHSL
REGION 6-5A
;REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W;L
Carolina Forest;1;0;5;1
Conway;2;0;2;4
South Florence;1;1;3;4
West Florence;1;1;4;3
St. James;0;2;3;4
Socastee;0;2;1;5
LAST WEEK;
West Florence 42, St. James 14
Carolina Forest 49, South Florence 7
Conway 28, Socastee 8
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Socastee at West Florence
South Florence at Conway
Carolina Forest at St. James
REGION 6-4A
; REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W; L
Wilson;2;0;7;0
Myrtle Beach;2;0;6;0
North Myrtle Beach;1;1;6;0
Hartsville;1;1;4;3
Marlboro County;0;2;1;6
Darlington;0;2;0;7
LAST WEEK;
Wilson 43, North Myrtle Beach 21
Myrtle Beach 67, Darlington 0
Hartsville 21, Marlboro County 3
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Hartsville at Wilson
North Myrtle Beach at Darlington
Marlboro County at Myrtle Beach
REGION 6-3A
; REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W; L
Aynor;1;0;5;0
Dillon;1;0;5;0
Lake City;1;0;3;2
Cheraw;0;1;4;2
Marion ;0;1;5;1
Loris;0;1;1;5
LAST WEEK
Dillon 51, Loris 20
Aynor 51, Marion 29
Lake City 34, Cheraw 20
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Cheraw at Loris
Dillon at Aynor
Lake City at Marion
REGION 7-3A
; REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W; L
Bishop England ;2;0;4;2
Manning;2;0;3;3
Hanahan;1;1;1;5
Waccamaw;1;1;5;2
Georgetown;0;2;1;5
Academic Magnet;0;2;1;4
LAST WEEK
Bishop England 33, Waccamaw 17
Hanahan 44, Academic Magnet 7
Manning at Bishop England
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Waccamaw at Manning
Georgetown at Hanahan
Bishop England at Academic Magnet
REGION 4-2A
; REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W; L
Buford;4;0;5;3
Andrew Jackson;2;1;6;1
Lee Central;2;1;5;2
Central;2;2;4;4
North Central;1;2;3;4
Chesterfield;1;3;2;5
Lewisville;0;3;2;5
LAST WEEK;
Central at Buford 16, Central 12
Lee Central 57, Lewisville 28
North Central 24, Chesterfield 19
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Andrew Jackson at Lewisville
Chesterfield at Central
Lee Central at North Central
REGION 7-2A
; REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W;L;
Mullins;4;0;5;2;
Latta;2;2;3;4
Andrews;3;1;5;1
Hannah-Pamplico;3;1;4;3
East Clarendon;2;2;4;3
Kingstree;1;3;1;5
Johnsonville;1;3;1;5
Carvers Bay;0;4;1;6
LAST WEEK;
Hannah-Pamplico 30, Carvers Bay 7
East Clarendon 33, Latta 3
Mullins 18, Johnsonville 16
Andrews 41, Andrews 20
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Hannah-Pamplico at Mullins at Creek Bridge
East Clarendon at Kingstree
Carvers Bay at Johnsonville
Latta at Andrews
REGION 2-A;
; REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W;L
Lamar;0;0;5;2
Great Falls;0;0;4;2
Timmonsville;0;0;2;4
McBee;0;0;0;6
LAST WEEK;
Blacksburg 28, McBee 21
Green Sea Floyds 62, Timmonsville 8
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
McBee at Great Falls
Timmonsville at Lamar
REGION 5-A;
; REGION; OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W:L
Branchville;2;0;7;1
CE Murray;1;0;4;2
Scott’s Branch;1;1;2;6
Cross;0;2;3;4
Bethune-Bowman;0;1;2;5
LAST WEEK;
Scott’s Branch 36, Bethune-Bowman 22
Branchville 24, Cross 22
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Cross at Bethune-Bowman
Branchville at C.E. Murray
REGION 6-A;
; REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W;L
Green Sea Floyds;0;0;6;1
Lake View;0;0;5;3
Hemingway;0;0;0;7
LAST WEEK;
Green Sea Floyds 62, Timmonsville 8
Lake View 54, Charleston M&S 0
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Green Sea Floyds at Lake View
Columbia at Hemingway
SCISA;
CLASS 3A;
; REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W;L
Laurence Manning;6;0;7;0
Hammond;5;0;6;2
Heathwood Hall;6;1;6;2
Ben Lippen;3;3;3;4
First Baptist;3;2;6;2
Cardinal Newman;2;4;3;4
Porter-Gaud;1;4;3;4
Augusta Christian (GA);2;4;3;4
Wilson Hall;1;5;1;5
Pinewood Prep;0;6;0;7
LAST WEEK;
Laurence Manning 20, Cardinal Newman 9
Heathwood Hall 35,Ben Lippen 7
Hammond 57, Porter Gaud 6
First Baptist 68, Pinewood Prep 13
Augusta Christian (Ga.) 34, Wilson Hall 14
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
First Baptist at Heathwood Hall
Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall
Augusta Christian (GA) at Porter Gaud
Pinewood Prep at Northwood Academy
Laurence Manning at Hammond
REGION 1-2A;
; REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W; L;W;L
Robert E. Lee;2;1;7;1
Florence Christian;3;0;5;3
Trinity-Byrnes;2;0;7;2
Greenwood Christian;1;1;3;2
Williamsburg Academy;1;3;5;4
Oakbrook Prep;0;4;1;7
LAST WEEK;
Trinity Byrnes 48, Williamsburg Academy 13
Florence Christian 52, Robert E. Lee 41
Oakbrook Prep 21, Charleston Collegiate 0
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Robert E. Lee at Carolina Academy
Dillon Christian at Florence Christian
Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy
Greenwood Christian at Trinity-Byrnes
REGION 1-A;
; REGION;OVERALL
TEAM;W;L;W;L
Carolina Academy;3;0;7;0
Pee Dee Academy;3;0;4;2
Dillon Christian;2;1;3;4
Christian Academy;1;2;1;5
Thomas Sumter;0;2;1;7
The King’s Academy;0;3;0;6
LAST WEEK;
Carolina Academy 48, The King’s Academy 7
Christian Academy at Dillon Christian 50, Christian Academy 0
Pee Dee Academy 44, Thomas Sumter 6
FRIDAY’S GAMES;
Robert E. Lee at Carolina Academy
Dillon Christian at Florence Christian
Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy
The King’s Academy at Thomas Sumter
Northside Christian at Christian Academy
