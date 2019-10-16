SCHSL

REGION 6-5A

;REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W;L

Carolina Forest;1;0;5;1

Conway;2;0;2;4

South Florence;1;1;3;4

West Florence;1;1;4;3

St. James;0;2;3;4

Socastee;0;2;1;5

LAST WEEK;

West Florence 42, St. James 14

Carolina Forest 49, South Florence 7

Conway 28, Socastee 8

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Socastee at West Florence

South Florence at Conway

Carolina Forest at St. James

REGION 6-4A

; REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W; L

Wilson;2;0;7;0

Myrtle Beach;2;0;6;0

North Myrtle Beach;1;1;6;0

Hartsville;1;1;4;3

Marlboro County;0;2;1;6

Darlington;0;2;0;7

LAST WEEK;

Wilson 43, North Myrtle Beach 21

Myrtle Beach 67, Darlington 0

Hartsville 21, Marlboro County 3

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Hartsville at Wilson

North Myrtle Beach at Darlington

Marlboro County at Myrtle Beach

REGION 6-3A

; REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W; L

Aynor;1;0;5;0

Dillon;1;0;5;0

Lake City;1;0;3;2

Cheraw;0;1;4;2

Marion ;0;1;5;1

Loris;0;1;1;5

LAST WEEK

Dillon 51, Loris 20

Aynor 51, Marion 29

Lake City 34, Cheraw 20

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Cheraw at Loris

Dillon at Aynor

Lake City at Marion

REGION 7-3A

; REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W; L

Bishop England ;2;0;4;2

Manning;2;0;3;3

Hanahan;1;1;1;5

Waccamaw;1;1;5;2

Georgetown;0;2;1;5

Academic Magnet;0;2;1;4

LAST WEEK

Bishop England 33, Waccamaw 17

Hanahan 44, Academic Magnet 7

Manning at Bishop England

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Waccamaw at Manning

Georgetown at Hanahan

Bishop England at Academic Magnet

REGION 4-2A

; REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W; L

Buford;4;0;5;3

Andrew Jackson;2;1;6;1

Lee Central;2;1;5;2

Central;2;2;4;4

North Central;1;2;3;4

Chesterfield;1;3;2;5

Lewisville;0;3;2;5

LAST WEEK;

Central at Buford 16, Central 12

Lee Central 57, Lewisville 28

North Central 24, Chesterfield 19

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Andrew Jackson at Lewisville

Chesterfield at Central

Lee Central at North Central

REGION 7-2A

; REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W;L;

Mullins;4;0;5;2;

Latta;2;2;3;4

Andrews;3;1;5;1

Hannah-Pamplico;3;1;4;3

East Clarendon;2;2;4;3

Kingstree;1;3;1;5

Johnsonville;1;3;1;5

Carvers Bay;0;4;1;6

LAST WEEK;

Hannah-Pamplico 30, Carvers Bay 7

East Clarendon 33, Latta 3

Mullins 18, Johnsonville 16

Andrews 41, Andrews 20

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Hannah-Pamplico at Mullins at Creek Bridge

East Clarendon at Kingstree

Carvers Bay at Johnsonville

Latta at Andrews

REGION 2-A;

; REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W;L

Lamar;0;0;5;2

Great Falls;0;0;4;2

Timmonsville;0;0;2;4

McBee;0;0;0;6

LAST WEEK;

Blacksburg 28, McBee 21

Green Sea Floyds 62, Timmonsville 8

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

McBee at Great Falls

Timmonsville at Lamar

REGION 5-A;

; REGION; OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W:L

Branchville;2;0;7;1

CE Murray;1;0;4;2

Scott’s Branch;1;1;2;6

Cross;0;2;3;4

Bethune-Bowman;0;1;2;5

LAST WEEK;

Scott’s Branch 36, Bethune-Bowman 22

Branchville 24, Cross 22

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Cross at Bethune-Bowman

Branchville at C.E. Murray

REGION 6-A;

; REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W;L

Green Sea Floyds;0;0;6;1

Lake View;0;0;5;3

Hemingway;0;0;0;7

LAST WEEK;

Green Sea Floyds 62, Timmonsville 8

Lake View 54, Charleston M&S 0

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Green Sea Floyds at Lake View

Columbia at Hemingway

SCISA;

CLASS 3A;

; REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W;L

Laurence Manning;6;0;7;0

Hammond;5;0;6;2

Heathwood Hall;6;1;6;2

Ben Lippen;3;3;3;4

First Baptist;3;2;6;2

Cardinal Newman;2;4;3;4

Porter-Gaud;1;4;3;4

Augusta Christian (GA);2;4;3;4

Wilson Hall;1;5;1;5

Pinewood Prep;0;6;0;7

LAST WEEK;

Laurence Manning 20, Cardinal Newman 9

Heathwood Hall 35,Ben Lippen 7

Hammond 57, Porter Gaud 6

First Baptist 68, Pinewood Prep 13

Augusta Christian (Ga.) 34, Wilson Hall 14

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

First Baptist at Heathwood Hall

Cardinal Newman at Wilson Hall

Augusta Christian (GA) at Porter Gaud

Pinewood Prep at Northwood Academy

Laurence Manning at Hammond

REGION 1-2A;

; REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W; L;W;L

Robert E. Lee;2;1;7;1

Florence Christian;3;0;5;3

Trinity-Byrnes;2;0;7;2

Greenwood Christian;1;1;3;2

Williamsburg Academy;1;3;5;4

Oakbrook Prep;0;4;1;7

LAST WEEK;

Trinity Byrnes 48, Williamsburg Academy 13

Florence Christian 52, Robert E. Lee 41

Oakbrook Prep 21, Charleston Collegiate 0

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Robert E. Lee at Carolina Academy

Dillon Christian at Florence Christian

Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy

Greenwood Christian at Trinity-Byrnes

REGION 1-A;

; REGION;OVERALL

TEAM;W;L;W;L

Carolina Academy;3;0;7;0

Pee Dee Academy;3;0;4;2

Dillon Christian;2;1;3;4

Christian Academy;1;2;1;5

Thomas Sumter;0;2;1;7

The King’s Academy;0;3;0;6

LAST WEEK;

Carolina Academy 48, The King’s Academy 7

Christian Academy at Dillon Christian 50, Christian Academy 0

Pee Dee Academy 44, Thomas Sumter 6

FRIDAY’S GAMES;

Robert E. Lee at Carolina Academy

Dillon Christian at Florence Christian

Pee Dee Academy at Williamsburg Academy

The King’s Academy at Thomas Sumter

Northside Christian at Christian Academy

Scott covers prep sports, takes action photos and produces videos.

