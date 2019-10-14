FLORENCE, S.C. — The Francis Marion University volleyball team will host Catawba College in non-conference play Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Smith University Center.
Admission is free, and the match will be streamed live online courtesy of the Patriot Sports Network.
Francis Marion (11-8) will enter the match against Catawba (4-9) on a three-game winning streak, all by 3-0 scores.
The Patriots are led by sophomore Alyssa Hansen with 2.98 kills per set, followed by junior Kayla Arthur at 2.40 k/s. FMU is led in blocks per set by 6-2 sophomores Lily Walton (0.93) and Iyanla Thigpen (0.85), while sophomore setter Finn Millians dishes out for 9.32 assists per set. Senior libero Natalie Vaughn leads with 4.68 digs per set, followed by junior Courtney Abdur-Rahim who has 2.81 d/s and who leads the team with 32 service aces.
The Patriots trail in the all-time series with Catawba 11-8, but the squads have split the past two meetings.
Following Tuesday’s match, the Patriots will travel to Flagler College on Saturday for a 2 p.m. start in Peach Belt Conference action.
Coker golf tied for 8th at Donald Russ Intercollegiate
MORGANTON, N.C. – At the Mimosa Hills Golf Club, the Coker University men's golf team finished tied for eighth after two rounds of play in the Donald Ross Intercollegiate on Monday by finishing with a combined team score of 589 (+18) after day one.
Freshman Frederick Tindale led the way for the Cobras shooting a 144 (+4), which placed him tied for 15th individually. Tindale was strong on the front nine in round two, recording four birdies while shooting two under par (33).
Coleman Bess and Haydon Norwood each shot a 148 (+8) on day one. Bess birdied five times while Norwood had six, with four of them coming in round two.
Killian Ryan had a strong performance in round one shooting a 70 (+2), but struggled in round two to finish the day at 153 (+13). Ryan recorded four birdies on the day, three of them coming in round one. Nick Waller was just one stroke behind at 154 (+14). Waller had a strong back nine in round one, shooting an even par (35).
The Cobras will be back in action Tuesday when they complete round three at 8:30 a.m.
