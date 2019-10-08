FLORENCE – The King’s Academy girls’ soccer team earned a United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for exemplary performance in the classroom for the 2018-19 academic year.
Not only did coach Rob Sloan’s Lions accomplish that, but his players posted the highest weighted GPA of any of other honorees at 4.83. In all, there were 287 teams honored (112 boys’ teams, 175 girls’ teams).
To qualify for the award, the team must have a minimum grade point average of 3.25 for the entire academic year. The team GPA is determined by adding every player’s GPA, then dividing by the number of players.
